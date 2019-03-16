EC amends Model Code of Conduct, no poll manifesto release during ‘election silence’

The Election Commission on Saturday amended the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), prohibiting political parties from releasing their manifesto in the last 48 hours leading up to voting in each phase of the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The seventeenth Lok Sabha election will be held in seven phases, between April 11 and May 19 and results will be declared on May 23.

The above change has been made in Part 8 of the MCC which deals with the poll manifesto. The Commission’s decision stems from the recommendation of the 14-member committee that was set up to revisit the MCC, Section 126 of the Representation of the People (RP) Act and other related provisions in the wake of rapid expansion in the media.

As first reported by The Indian Express on January 10, this panel had suggested an amendment under Part VIII (Guidelines on Election Manifestos) of the Model Code “to fix a timeline, by way of an outer time limit, for the release of manifesto by political parties in an election, to maintain the sanctity of Section 126” of the Representation of the People Act. Section 126 of the RP Act embodies “election silence”, which prohibits any form of poll campaign in the last 48 hours leading up to voting.

On January 22, the Commission wrote to all national and state political parties seeking their views on the proposal to ensure poll manifestos are released at least 72 hours before voting ends in the first phase of elections. Till February 21, a total of five political parties – Samajwadi Party, AIADMK, Communist Party of India, Lok Janshakti Party and the Indian National Congress — had shared their feedback, of which only Congress had opposed the amendment.

Although the Commission’s proposal was to impose prohibition on manifesto release 72 hrs ahead of the first phase of voting, on Saturday, it issued orders preventing parties doing it during the election silence period.

In 2014, BJP had released its Lok Sabha manifesto on the day of voting in the first phase. Although the Congress had complained to the EC stating this would influence voters, the Commission was unable to act since the MCC is silent on the timing of manifesto release.