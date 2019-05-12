Eat, pray, prepare: After tense campaign, a breather

Mandirs, dargahs and gurdwaras — Lok Sabha candidates in Delhi spent the day hopping from one place of worship to another, catching up with loved ones and motivating booth-level workers.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, BJP’s Chandni Chowk pick, made time for yoga, watched TV and hosted a family dinner. Congress’s New Delhi hopeful Ajay Maken divided his time between office and home.

His media in-charge Puja Bahri said, “Overall, it was a relaxing day.”

The party’s North East Delhi candidate and three-time former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (81) spent time with family, and also met party workers at her Nizamuddin East residence while simultaneously keeping tab on social media.

AAP’s Atishi and Raghav Chadha, contesting from East and South Delhi seats respectively, offered prayers at several places in their constituencies. Atishi started her day by paying obeisance at a gurdwara at Pandav Nagar.

Later, she visited two temples, and the dargah of Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Chadha visited Mehrauli’s Sidhpeeth Yogmaya Temple and Dargah Hazrat Khwaja Qutubuddin Bakhtiyar.

AAP’s Chandni Chowk candidate Pankaj Gupta said he held meetings with booth-level workers at all 10 assembly segments under the seat. His rival from BJP, Vardhan, also met booth workers at the party’s election office at Gulabi Bagh, spending six hours there.

“He met his mother to seek her blessings and then watched TV with his family after a long time,” an aide said.

Congress’s East Delhi candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely mainly stayed at his home in CWG village, where he met party workers and campaign managers. BJP’s East pick Gautam Gambhir began his day with visits to a temple and a gurdwara. North West Delhi candidate Hans Raj Hans also took out time to pray.

Incumbent New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi’s camp organised 33 meetings across the constituency to plan their agenda for polling day.

“She spoke with workers about the importance of being on time at the booths and requesting constituents to come out and vote,” BJP leader Anil Sharma said.

BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Manoj Tiwari spent time mostly meeting party workers. Verma went out with his family in the evening. South Delhi incumbent MP Ramesh Bidhuri attended jagrans in his area.