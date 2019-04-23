East Tripura records 50.63% polling till 1 pm; voters complain of political intimidation 

Hours after East Tripura (ST) constituency went to polls Tuesday morning, complaints of political intimidation surfaced as several voters claimed they were forced to return from polling stations without casting votes, even as 106 companies of Central Para Military Force (CPMF) personnel were deployed in the seat. As per the latest reports from the office of the CEO, an average of 50.63 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm.

Hirendra Das, a former Gram Pradhan at Jagannathpur village in North Tripura district, told indianexpress.com that BJP supporters stopped him on his way to Jagannathpur Senior Basic School in the area and sent him back. “They told me to return home without voting and threatened that I would lose my respect if I insisted. There were no security personnel present to prevent this intimidation,” 70-year-old Das claimed.

He identified himself as a CPI(M) leader and claimed communists and Congress supporters were categorically targeted by BJP supporters during the poll hours.

Sudarshan Rabi Das, a worker at Jagannathpur tea garden at Fatikroy, claimed he was forced to return home without casting vote as well. “We are four brothers; three of us are BJP workers and I support CPI(M). My three brothers cast their votes peacefully but I was forced to come back without voting,” Sudarshan said.

Echoing similar views, Matilal Rabi Das, a voter from Telia Colony in Fatikroy, claimed he was threatened and forced to return home without casting his vote. His house was purportedly attacked late night on Monday by BJP supporters as well. He said sufficient central security forces were posted in polling booths, and that security patrolling was inadequate in the region. This has allowed intimidation of voters before they could reach polling stations, he said.

Some opposition polling agents were also forced to leave booths in the face of threats.

Contrary to the allegations, Fatikroy MLA and BJP leader Sudhangshu Das claimed elections were being held peacefully. “Election is a festival. There is no violence anywhere. People are voting peacefully,” the MLA said.

East Tripura Lok Sabha Constituency Returning Officer Vikas Singh admitted there were some complaints that voters were forced to return without casting mandate.

“We have deployed Central Armed Police Forces for patrolling in all vulnerable areas. All district election officers were also asked to take necessary actions,” the Returning Officer said.

Earlier on April 16, the Election Commission deferred polling in East Tripura constituency from April 11 to April 23 over security concerns. Polling is being held across 1,645 polling stations spread across 30 assembly segments in 6 districts.

Following complaints of election violence in the first phase of polls on April 11, 42 company CAPF was additionally provided to the state to build confidence among voters. While central forces are used to guard 88 per cent booths, patrolling on roads to polling centres was rather insufficient.