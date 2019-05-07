East Delhi RO issues notice to manish Sisodia over tweet on Atishi

Toggle Menu
The notice was issued on the basis of a complaint lodged on April 28 by the BJP Delhi unit.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and Education Minister Manish Sisodia.

East Delhi Returning Officer K Mahesh Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to AAP leader and Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over an alleged violation of model code of conduct in connection with his recent tweet, and asked him to give a response by Wednesday evening. The notice was issued on the basis of a complaint lodged on April 28 by the BJP Delhi unit.

On April 27, Sisodia had tweeted in support of AAP East Delhi candidate Atishi and hit out at her detractors who had raised controversy over her last name and religion. In a tweet in Hindi, the deputy chief minister had alleged that both the BJP and the Congress were “spreading lies” about her religion.

“… Her full name is Atishi Singh. She is a Rajputani. A full-fledged Chhatrani. A Jhansi ki Rani. Beware. She will win and script history,” Sisodia had tweeted.

The tweet “appears to be in violation of Point (I) Annexure-I of the Manual on Mode Code of Conduct..,” the notice read.

“Now, therefore, you are directed to furnish your comments on the above matter before the undersigned by 5 PM on May 8, 2019 otherwise it will be presumed that you have nothing to say,” it stated.

