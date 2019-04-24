East Delhi: Facing Atishi and Lovely, Gautam Gambhir says no competition

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Union Minister Vijay Goel and hundreds of supporters rallied behind cricketer Gautam Gambhir, as he went to file his nomination papers Tuesday.

“I am fighting on my vision… politics is also a team game like cricket, and the team has done very well — people love our PM and it will show… my vision is to take the country and this area forward,” he said.

Talking to reporters, Gambhir, who has been pitted against Congress’s Arvinder Singh Lovely and AAP’s Atishi in East Delhi, said he will focus on winning, and not on his rivals. “My aim is to make East Delhi one of the best parts of the city,” he said.

“I am beginning an innings of honesty under the leadership of Narendra Modi. I have no competition with other candidates. I am here to share my vision with the people of East Delhi. I am going to the people with a positive agenda,” he said.

When Gambhir reached the East Delhi District Office to file his nomination papers, there was a verbal duel between his supporters and those of Lovely. As BJP supporters raised slogans hailing PM Modi, Congress workers raised ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ slogans.

Meanwhile, Gambhir’s coach Sanjay Bhardwaj said: “Gautam has always been honest. No greed. He is very keen on serving the country in any capacity: be it as a cricketer or politician. As a cricketer, he helped India win the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011. Similarly, he wants to work for the welfare of the people of his constituency.”

Asked if Gambhir is as aggressive off the field as he was on it, the coach said: “You cannot win matches without aggression. But off the field, Gautam is very calm.” Click here for more election news

Gambhir started training under Bhardwaj when in Class V. “I used to select players based on a trial. At the time, I noticed Gambhir’s never-say-die temperament and focus on giving the best performance for the team. He still has these qualities,” Bhardwaj said.