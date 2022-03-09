Dwarahat (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Dwarahat (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Dwarahat Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Mahesh Singh Negi. The Dwarahat seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

dwarahat Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anand Ballabh BSP 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 12,87,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Anil Singh Shahi BJP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 1,09,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 27,43,664 ~ 27 Lacs+ Bhupal Singh IND 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 44,09,418 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Dr. Pramod Kumar Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 Doctorate 46 Rs 10,30,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 1,70,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ganesh Chandra SP 0 Graduate 43 Rs 1,32,59,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 36,50,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ Madan Singh Bisht INC 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 1,02,23,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Naveen Chandra Joshi IND 0 12th Pass 71 Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prakash Chandra AAP 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 44,60,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Pushpesh Tripathi UKD 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 91,03,282 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Singh IND 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 13,66,185 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

dwarahat Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mahesh Singh Negi BJP 0 Graduate 54 Rs 93,26,142 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 1,28,930 ~ 1 Lacs+ Bhupal Singh IND 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 31,01,016 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 4,49,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Girish Chaudhari BSP 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 51,16,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jay Prakash IND 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 3,86,393 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kuber Singh Kathayat IND 0 Graduate 61 Rs 21,98,648 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 6,57,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Kundan Singh Rawat Bharat Ki Lok Jimmedar Party 0 10th Pass 72 Rs 8,57,521 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Madan Singh Bisht INC 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 1,22,34,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Nandan Giri IND 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 13,72,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pushpesh Tripathi UKD 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 22,88,707 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

Assembly election 2012 won by Dwarahat candidate of from Madan Singh Bisht Uttarakhand. Dwarahat Election Result 2012

dwarahat Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Madan Singh Bisht INC 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 12,45,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Narendra Singh BJP 2 12th Pass 49 Rs 34,09,344 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 1,25,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Devi Dutt Joshi IND 0 10th Pass 26 Rs 17,56,199 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ P.c.tewari UPP 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 27,89,701 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pawan Chandra Pandey IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 3,10,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pramod Kumar BSP 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 11,42,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pushpesh Tripathi UKDP 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 19,37,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Singh IND 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 4,80,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vipin Chandra UtRM 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 8,21,028 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

