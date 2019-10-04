Haryana polls: Dushyant to take on Birender Singh’s wife, Tej Bahadur to contest against CM Khattar

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) named party leader Dushyant Chautala as its candidate from Uchana Kalan and his mother and sitting Dabwali MLA Naina Chautala from Jat-dominated Badhra, setting the stage for high profile fights in the two Assembly constituencies in poll bound Haryana.

The two leaders figure in the list of 43 candidates, released in three tranches, by the JJP Thursday. With this the party has named 85 candidates for the polls on October 21.

Prem Lata is the wife of Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister Birender Singh.

The constituency in Jind district has remained a bastion of Birender Singh.

Prem Lata defeated Dushyant in the 2014 polls when he had entered the fray despite being a sitting MP of the Indian National Lok Dal from Hisar.

Dushyant also tasted defeat at the hands of Birendra Singh’s bureaucrat-turned-politician son Brijendra Singh, fielded by the BJP, in the Lok Sabha polls from Hisar this year.

The JJP has shifted Dushyant’s mother Naina Chautala from Dabwali to the Badhra constituency in Charkhi Dadri district, where she will take on former Chief Minister Bansi Lal’s son and former Board of Control for Cricket in India president Ranbir Singh Mahindra. BJP has retained its sitting MLA, Sukhwinder Sheoran, from the seat.

Naina’s name was announced by the JJP in the fifth list of candidates released Thursday evening.

In the list of the 30 candidates released earlier in the day, the JJP also named former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, who was dismissed in 2017 after he posted a video complaining about the quality of food being served to soldiers. Yadav will contest against Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal constituency. He had earlier filed his nomination from Varanasi as the SP candidate but the Election Commission had rejected his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls.