Dushyant free to take PSO in helicopter: High Court

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Friday said that Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala is free to take one armed PSO with him during the air travel while on election campaign and till October 24.

“It is for the petitioner to allow one such armed PSO to accompany him as and when he undertakes any travel by air, in the capacity of being the star campaigner for his political party. In terms of the prevalent policy, such an armed PSO would be required to deposit the weapon with the pilot during the course of the flight. However, there can be no such objection to an armed PSO accompanying the petitioner during air travel, in terms of the extant policy,” said Justice Sanjay Kumar in an order.

However, on the apprehension of continued threat expressed by Dushyant, the court said that the JJP leader has already already made an application to the concerned authorities for security, who will take a decision on his representation expeditiously and not later than one week from the date of the completion of the election process.

“It shall be open to the petitioner to supplement the said application by making a fresh one, setting out further details, if any, as to the threat faced by him,” Justice Kumar said in the order.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Dushyant seeking security of a central agency due to an alleged threat call received by him from an international gang. Dushyant at preset has three PSOs, two of whom are armed with small weapons. Dushyant in his plea had said that he mostly uses helicopter services for his election campaign but there is a practical difficulty as in normal course only 4-5 persons are allowed to accompany the candidate while availing the service.