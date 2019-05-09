During 1984 anti-Sikh riots, instructions to kill came directly from Rajiv Gandhi’s office: BJP

Continuing its attack on Rajiv Gandhi, the BJP Thursday alleged that it was on the instruction of the former prime minister that the 1984 anti-Sikh riots happened. “It’s on record of Nanavati Commission that probed the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the biggest genocide of India in which the government killed its own citizens, that instructions to kill came directly from the then PM Rajiv Gandhi’s office. The country awaits justice for this karma,” tweeted BJP from its official handle.

The former prime minister has been on the target of the saffron party in the last few days with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacking him over the 1987 Bofors scam. Accusing the Congress and its current president Rahul Gandhi of attempting to tarnish his image over the Rafale issue, Modi took a jibe at Rahul’s late father during a rally in Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, and said, “Your father was termed ‘Mr Clean’ by his courtiers, but his life ended as ‘Bhrastachari number 1’ (corrupt number 1)”.

Hitting back at Modi, Rahul and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had defended their late father. “Modi Ji, The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won’t protect you. All my love and a huge hug,” Rahul tweeted. On the other hand, Priyanka had said the PM, “who insults the martyrdom of martyrs by asking for votes in their names”, has in an “uncontrolled madness” dismissed the martyrdom of a clean and virtuous man.

Reminding the people about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots which saw killings on the streets of Delhi following the assassination of Indira Gandhi, Modi, during his rally in Delhi, said the Congress is talking about ‘Nyay’ these days, but who will deliver justice to victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots. “These days Congress is talking about nyay (justice). Congress will have to answer for the anyay (injustices) suffered by the victims of the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. Congress will also have to answer how is it justified to appoint a riot accused as the chief minister of a state,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister also accused the Gandhi family of using INS Viraat for holiday trip when Rajiv Gandhi was at the country’s helm.

Modi said, “Friends, have you ever heard of anyone going on a holiday with his family on a warship? Don’t be surprised at this question. This has happened, in our country. The biggest namdaar family of the Congress had used INS Viraat, the country’s pride, as its personal taxi.”

“INS Viraat was securing the maritime boundaries at the time. But it was sent to fetch the Gandhi family going on vacation… In the list of holidayers were members of his sasuraal. Was the country’s security jeopardised or not?” he said, as the crowd cheered.