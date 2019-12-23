Dumri (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Dumri Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Dumri Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Dumri (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

dumri Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abdul Mobin Rizvi All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1 10th Pass 43 Two Crore+ / Three Lakh+ Chandrika Prasad Mahto Baliraja Party 0 12th Pass 38 Twenty Lakh+ / Three Lakh+ Devi Lal Anand Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (Ulgulan) 0 Post Graduate 39 Seventy-Three Lakh+ / Four Lakh+ Ganesh Prasad Mahato CPI 0 Post Graduate 60 Thirty-Five Lakh+ / 0 Jagarnath Mahto JMM 3 10th Pass 53 One Crore+ / Seventy-Seven Lakh+ Lal Chand Mahto JD(U) 0 12th Pass 64 One Crore+ / 0 Mahendra Mahto IND 0 Graduate 29 Twenty-Seven Lakh+ / 0 Md. Samsuddin JVM(P) 0 8th Pass 25 Twenty-Seven Lakh+ / 0 Mohammad Ahmad Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 0 Literate 39 Two Lakh+ / 0 Narayan Giri IND 0 10th Pass 77 Eighty-One Lakh+ / 0 Nilkanth Mahto BSP 0 Post Graduate 34 Thirty-Two Lakh+ / Eight Lakh+ Nirmal Prasad Mahto AAP 0 Post Graduate 37 Twenty-Two Lakh+ / Eighteen Lakh+ Pradeep Kumar Sahu BJP 7 12th Pass 39 Two Crore+ / 0 Ruplal Thakur SHS 0 12th Pass 29 One Lakh+ / 0 Yashoda Devi AJSU Party 0 12th Pass 45 Forty-One Lakh+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

