Duddhi (st) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

The Duddhi (st) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Apna Dal (Soneylal) candidate Hariram. The Duddhi (st) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

duddhi (st) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashok Kumar Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 42 Rs 2,79,300 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 1,46,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Basanti Panika INC 1 Literate 75 Rs 2,20,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hariram BSP 15 10th Pass 56 Rs 3,93,67,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 33,35,467 ~ 33 Lacs+ Hriday Kumar IND 0 Literate 40 Rs 2,20,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kripashankar All India Peoples Front (Radical) 3 10th Pass 48 Rs 44,000 ~ 44 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mishri Lal IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Pushpa Devi AAP 0 Literate 48 Rs 34,000 ~ 34 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramdular BJP 1 12th Pass 49 Rs 2,55,42,840 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 7,50,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Ramlal IND 0 5th Pass 44 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Singh SP 1 Graduate 66 Rs 4,30,88,977 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 25,36,180 ~ 25 Lacs+

duddhi (st) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Hariram Apna Dal (Soneylal) 12 10th Pass 51 Rs 1,06,24,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Amar Singh Bhartiya Rashtriya Jansatta 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 5,34,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 14,000 ~ 14 Thou+ Anil Kumar Singh INC 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Asharfi Gondvana Gantantra Party 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 5,87,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pratosh Kumar IND 0 Literate 55 Rs 1,55,300 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shivkumar Kharwar RLD 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 7,82,700 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vigan Ram CPI(ML)(L) 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 1,85,700 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Singh BSP 1 Graduate 61 Rs 1,82,12,097 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

