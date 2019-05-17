Toggle Menu
Dry days in Kolkata, and nearby areas till elections end

The areas effected are Kolkata South and North, Dum Dum, Barasat, Bidhannagar, Alipore, Baruipur Diamond Harbour and Sundarban.

All shops selling liquor will remain shut for three days. (Representational Image)

Sale of liquor in Kolkata and adjoining areas has been banned for three days, before the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday.

“No spirituos and fermented or intoxicating liquor or other substances of similar nature shall be sold, given or distributed at a hotel, eating house, shop or any other place public or private within the polling areas in nine parliamentary constituencies from 10pm on May 16 till the conclusion of poll on May 19,” read a notice by the excise department dated May 15.

All shops selling liquor will remain shut for three days, it said. The areas effected are Kolkata South and North, Dum Dum, Barasat, Bidhannagar, Alipore, Baruipur Diamond Harbour and Sundarban.

Special Police Observer Ajay V Nayay Thursday said the state police and Quick Response Team will work together for free and fair poll. “This time three will be 100 per cent CAPF coverage.”

