Candidate watch: My dream is to make Kharar No. 1 constituency in the state, says Anmol Gagan Mann

Anmol Gagan Mann, 30

Occupation: Singer-turned-politician

Constituency: Kharar

Party: Aam Aadmi Party

Why politics?

Because in politics one has the power to make policies that can have a positive impact on the entire society. We can make people’s lives better.

Winnability factor

Punjabis want change and see that change in AAP. Arvind Kejriwal is the most beloved politician in Punjab for PM position and people have full faith in him. In these elections, people will give a chance to AAP.

One promise

I will work hard day and night to make sure that Kharar constituency becomes the best in Punjab in five years. People are still awaiting basic necessities even after 75 years of Independence. I will make sure that people are provided with basic necessities so that they can focus on better things to uplift their families and society as a whole.

Issues that you feel strongly about

Education and healthcare of the public is the responsibility of the government. We will make sure to provide world- class education and healthcare to our people. Our youth is leaving the country in search of a better life as there aren’t enough employment opportunities in Punjab. We will make sure that our youth gets high paying jobs in Punjab itself so that they don’t have to leave their parents behind.

How has candidature changed your life?

Since I meet people from various sections of society all day long every day, I am better aware of the issues faced by them. They have a lot of faith in AAP. I feel that it’s my responsibility to make sure that people’s problems are resolved once we form government.

By the way (any hobby, likes or dislikes, any singer that she idolises)

Reading books and planting trees.

Any big issue you found in Kharar constituency?

There is no proper sewerage system in both rural and urban areas. There is no bus stand. There are no proper dumping grounds.

Basically, the successive governments have failed to provide people even with basic facilities.

Since AAP won the seat in 2017, people allege that the party’s MLA was missing. How shall you address this anti-incumbency?

People are upset with the MLA but aren’t upset with the party. Wherever I meet people, be it youngsters or the elderly, they always assure me full support. I’m from a non-political background so people have faith that I will work for them.

What is your vision for the constituency?

Kharar is a very diverse constituency. It’s one of the biggest constituencies, both in terms of area and voter count. There are over 60 wards and over 150 villages.

It’s my dream to develop both the urban and rural areas and make Kharar No. 1 constituency in the state.

Nayagaon area can be developed into a tourist spot. Badals have built their Sukhvilas and Captain has his Siswan farm but they both failed to develop the area. I will make sure to develop Kharar into a model constituency that will be an example for the entire state.