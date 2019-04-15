‘Draupadi of Rampur’ being disrobed: Sushma draws Mahabharata analogy over Azam Khan’s remarks

Drawing an analogy from the Mahabharata, Union Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday urged Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav to not remain silent like “Bhishma” as the “Draupadi of Rampur” is being disrobed.

Referring to former SP minister Azam Khan’s alleged derogatory remarks against actor and BJP leader Jaya Prada, the External Affairs Minister tweeted: “Mulayam bhai, you are the patriarch of the Samajwadi Party. The Draupadi of Rampur is being disrobed in front of you. Don’t make the mistake of staying silent like Bhishma.”

She also tagged Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav, his wife Dimple Yadav and party leader and MP Jaya Bachchan in the tweet.

On Sunday, Azam Khan created a row after he took a swipe at Jaya Prada, who was earlier associated with the Samajwadi Party. “What is the difference between you and me? People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and the people of India. It took you 17 years to understand her true face. But I realised in 17 days… that she wears khaki underwear,” he said at a rally in Rampur, in an apparent reference to Jaya Prada’s association with the RSS.

Khan, however, issued a clarification saying he did not name and insult anyone. Accusing media of misinterpreting his comments, Azam Khan told news agency ANI, “If anyone can prove that I have named anyone anywhere and insulted anyone, then I’ll not contest elections.”

An FIR has been filed against him at a police station in Shahabad in Uttar Pradesh for his alleged remarks.

Saying she wasn’t surprised over Khan’s purported remarks directed at her, BJPLok Sabha candidate Jaya Prada said he shouldn’t be allowed to contest elections as there wouldn’t be any space for women in a democracy if he wins.

“It isn’t new for me. You might remember that I was a candidate from his party in 2019 when no one supported me after he made comments against me. I’m a woman and I can’t even repeat what he said. I don’t know what I did to him that he is saying such things…He shouldn’t be allowed to contest elections. Because if this man wins, what will happen to democracy? There’ll be no place for women in society. Where will we go? Should I die, then you’ll be satisfied? You think that I’ll get scared & leave Rampur? But I won’t leave,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Calling his comments “absolutely disgraceful,” NCW chief said the women panel will also request the Election Commission to bar him from contesting elections. The BJP also called it a “new low” from Khan.

Azam Khan and Jaya Prada are pitted against each other in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur. Polling in Rampur is scheduled on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.