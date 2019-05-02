Don’t want future generations to blame me for being mute spectator: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Wednesday said he criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP because he does not want the coming generations to say he was a silent spectator when the country was being “destroyed”.

Advertising

“I speak against BJP because coming generations should not say that when the country was being destroyed, Sidhu was watching like a silent spectator,” Sidhu said, claiming if Modi returns as prime minister, “the country will be finished”.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, how to check live counting

Sidhu, who has been served a show-cause notice by the Election Commission for describing the prime minister as a “thief” in his speech in Ahmedabad, urged people to vote out the Modi government in the Lok Sabha election under way.

Advertising

He also blamed Modi for the EC notice, which he has to reply by Thursday evening. “I have been sent the notice by Modi sahab,” the cricketer-turned -politician said at an election rally in Haryana’s Ambala in support of Congress nominee Kumari Selja, who is pitted against BJP’s sitting MP Rattan Lal Kataria.

Earlier, issuing a notice to Sidhu, the EC, citing a complaint by a BJP worker in Gujarat, reproduced excerpts of his speech and reminded the Punjab minister of a provision in the model code which bars candidates and leaders from making personal remarks against rivals during electioneering.

The Election Commission had last month banned Sidhu from campaigning for 72 hours for controversial remarks made by him which was seen in violation of the poll code.

While addressing a poll rally in Bihar’s Katihar, the Punjab leader had stoked a controversy when he urged Muslim voters to vote en bloc and defeat Modi.