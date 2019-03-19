Don’t spread confusion: Mayawati to Congress

A DAY after the Congress announced that it would leave seven Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh for the SP-BSP-RLD alliance, BSP leader Mayawati on Monday asked it not to “spread confusion” and reiterated that there is no alliance with the Congress.

Hours later, the SP also asked the Congress not to spread any kind of confusion and maintained that the BSP-SP-RLD alliance was capable of defeating the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Click for more election news

“Mayawatiji once again wants to clarify that there is no alliance or understanding with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh and anywhere in the country. Our party workers should not be confused by the gimmicks of the Congress,” said a statement released by the BSP.

“The Congress is free to field its candidates from all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh… Our alliance is fully capable of defeating the BJP on its own… The Congress should not spread confusion about leaving seven seats for the alliance,” it said.

In a similar tweet, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said, “In Uttar Pradesh, the SP, BSP and RLD alliance is capable of defeating the BJP.The Congress party need not spread any kind of confusion.”

The Congress on Sunday said it would leave seven seats for the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh. It said it would not field candidates from Mainpuri, Kannauj and Firozabad — all held by the SP — and those likely to be contested by Mayawati, RLD chief Ajit Singh and his son Jayant Chaudhary.

The SP, BSP and RLD have forged an alliance for the 80 Lok Sabha seats the state. As per the deal, the SP will contest 37 seats, the BSP 38, and the RLD 3. The alliance has left two seats for the Congress — Sonia Gandhi’s Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhi’s Amethi.