‘Don’t see chance for Third Front’: Stalin after meeting KCR

A day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekara Rao met MK Stalin in Chennai to discuss federal front prospects, the DMK chief today ruled out any chances for a non-BJP, non-Congress third front after the elections. He also denied that KCR discussed alliances with him, but dubbed the visit as a “courtesy call.”

“It doesn’t seem to me that there is a chance for that. However, that will be decided only after counting on May 23,” PTI quoting Stalin as saying in Chennai when quizzed about the federal front. “He (KCR) did not come to form alliances. He came to Tamil Nadu to offer prayers in various temples and on that basis, sought an appointment with me for a courtesy call. That is all,” he added.

The TRS chief had met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who heads the CPI(M)-led LDF government, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Eddapadi K Palaniswami last week. Sources said Stalin, who supports the Congress, was earlier reluctant to meet KCR.

While KCR, who returned to power with a landslide victory in Assembly elections held last December, is keen on a non-BJP, non-Congress federal front comprising regional parties, he may not be averse to having Congress on board if the proposed federal front falls short of the desired numbers. Sources said that Stalin hinted to KCR that he should support the Congress rather than insist on a third front excluding the Congress.

