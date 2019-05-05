Don’t play with security, or you’ll burn your fingers: Amit Shah

Accusing the Congress of encouraging activities of the Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) in Madhya Pradesh, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday warned the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh to not play with national security — “or else,” he said, “you will burn your fingers.’’

Shah said the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government had busted the network of the banned group in Malwa region of the state, forcing SIMI cadres to run away.

“They are (now) in different jails – in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bhopal. But this (Congress-led) government is encouraging SIMI to further its vote-bank politics,” Shah said at an election rally in Rewa, MP, before campaigning for the fifth phase wound up on Saturday evening.

Hitting back, Nath said his government is strong enough and the BJP should stop dreaming about bringing it down. “The people have brought them down in the state and it’s central government’s turn,” he tweeted without naming BJP.

Speaking at a rally later in the evening at Rohini in Delhi, in support of candidates from Northwest Delhi and Chandni Chowk, Hans Raj Hans and Harsh Vardhan, respectively, Shah said 2019 Lok Sabha election is being fought on the issue of national security. “In Pulwama, when there was a terrorist strike, there was anger and helplessness in the country. Pakistan feared that Modi-ji might do surgical strike again and placed tanks on borders. But Narendra Modi ordered the Air Force (to strike) — they went inside Pakistan and destroyed (terror camps).”

In Rewa, speaking on the same theme earlier in the day, Shah alleged that the Congress-led UPA did not respond to infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan and when Indian soldiers were beheaded. After Balakot strike, as the “nation was celebrating, there was mourning in Pakistan and at the offices of Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath. The shine on their faces was gone. They thought their vote bank will get angry,” Shah maintained.

Reiterating that the government will remove Article 370 (which gives special privileges to Jammu and Kashmir), Shah said Kashmir is an inseparable part of India. “While we want to remove Article 370, the Congress wants to abolish sedition law to ensure that people who raise slogans such as ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’ are not sent to jail. The Narendra Modi government will send such sloganeers to jail,” the BJP leader asserted.

Shah claimed that he has repeatedly asked Rahul Gandhi to take a stand on former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah’s remark on two Prime Ministers. But the Congress president, he said, is silent on the issue, as he thinks “his vote bank will get depleted”.

Addressing a poll rally in Bandipora, north Kashmir, on April 1, Omar had said that J&K, unlike other states that joined India at the time of Independence, “got certain things inserted into the Constitution to maintain our special identity…. We had also kept for ourselves a sadr-e-riyasat and a Prime Minister, which they took away. God willing, we will bring those (posts) back.”

(With inputs from Abhinav Rajput in Delhi)