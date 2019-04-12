Don’t forget 2004, Vajpayee was invincible but we won, says Sonia Gandhi

After filing nomination papers from Rae Bareli on Thursday after a road show, UPA chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi spoke of the 2004 Lok Sabha elections and said no one is invincible.

Responding to a question on whether Modi is invincible, she responded, “Not at all, Not at all. Don’t forget 2004. Vajpayee ji was invincible but we won.”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi echoed Sonia. “There have been many many people in Indian history, who have had the arrogance to believe that they are invincible and they are bigger than the people of India. There is nothing bigger than the people of India. Mr Narendra Modi, in the last five years, has done nothing for the people of India. So his invincibility would be on full view after the election results.”

Rahul, her sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her husband Robert Vadra and their son Raihan accompanied Sonia for the filing of nomination papers.

While Sonia maintained that works not done by the government is among the main issues in this election, Rahul again challenged the Prime Minister for a debate on corruption. “Doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani ho jayega,” he said.

Before filing her nomination, Sonia performed pooja at the residence of a local Congress leader and then took part in a road show to the collectorate. She has not visited her constituency in the recent past because of health issues and some of her recent visits have been postponed. It is likely that her campaign would be taken care off by her daughter Priyanka.

Later in the day, Priyanka tweeted an image of Sonia filing her nomination papers. “Rae Bareli ki janata ke prati meri maa ki shraddha se har pratyashi, har rajneta ko seekhna chahiye. Rajniti ka maqsad jansewa aur samarpan hai. Jise bhi yeh mauka milta hai use janata ka shukraguzaar hona chahiye (Every candidate and politician should learn from my mother’s devotion to the people of Rae Bareli. The motive of politics is social work and dedication. Whosoever gets this chance should be thankful).”

Polling for Rae Bareli would take place in the fifth phase on May 6.