Don’t change Art 370, 35A; resolve Ram Temple by court or consensus: JD(U)

The JD (U), which held its national executive meet here on Monday, reiterated its stand on no change or tampering in Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and added that the Ram temple issue should be resolved either by court or by consensus. The JD (U) also passed a resolution, demanding that the Centre bring an ordinance to maintain the earlier system of reservation in faculty appointments in universities.

The party also decided to contest Lok Sabha elections in Northeastern states, especially in Assam and Manipur, and also discussed its 2019 poll strategy.

JD (U) national principal general secretary and spokesperson K C Tyagi told The Indian Express, “We have sought suggestions from our state units on the possible expansion of the party. The meeting that was chaired by

JD (U) national president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also decided that the party would contest Lok Sabha elections in Northeastern states. A three-member committee has been also formed to look into it.”

Senior party leaders who attended the meet included JD (U) national vice-president Prashant Kishor, and Rajya Sabha MPs Bashistha Narayan Singh and R C P Singh.

Tyagi said the JD (U) had an alliance with the BJP only in Bihar and hence, it would be independent to chart its course in other states. “Samata Party used to be a national party. Our attempt is to make JD (U) a national party as well by trying to contest in some states we have a good following,” said Tyagi.

JD (U) state spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad added that the party had decided to contest the Lakshadweep Lok Sabha seat.

Prasad said, “The Chief Minister made it clear that the Centre should bring an ordinance to reinstate the previous system in place of the proposed 13-point roster that would hurt interests of teachers from marginalised sections…. The Centre already went to court and got no relief. The ordinance is the only way out.”

Asked if there is any word on seat-sharing or candidates’ selection, he said no such decision had been taken yet.