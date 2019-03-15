Don’t be complacent after Balakot strike, Nirmala Sitharaman tells Delhi BJP workers

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Thursday appealed to workers of the Delhi BJP to not be complacent as the political atmosphere in the country is “favourable” for the party post the Balakot air strike. Addressing party workers during the state organisation meeting, she said, “After Balakot strike, people feel that India is safe only in the hands of (PM) Modiji. But we should not leave any gaps for people who do negative politics. If Delhi enters the comfort zone, then it will be a message to the entire country that the BJP is not active.”

Advertising

“Due to our stand on national security, Balakot, no corruption… there is a positive atmosphere, but you should not enter the comfort zone,” said the minister.

She appealed to party workers to increase the count of first-time voters in Delhi by getting them registered with the Election Commission, and communicate to people the party’s stand on national security.

“Pakistan is a country that did not accept the body of its soldiers after the Kargil war, so one should not expect that Pakistan will admit people were killed in the Balakot air strike… Even when Kasab was killed… Pakistan did not accept it,” she said.

Advertising

“We are killing terrorists by entering their territory; some people in the media question why we aren’t giving proof. You should not be defensive but be offensive and tell (people) that no other government has worked like this, without corruption and decisively on the issue of national security,” she said.

“We should talk about this narrative repeatedly, that this government will no longer accept Pakistan’s terrorism,” she told the workers.

Besides Sitharaman, the MPs, party president Manoj Tiwari and other officer-bearers attended the meeting. Hitting out once again at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for his comments during an AAP meeting on Wednesday, Tiwari said: “I lost my father at eight. I could not buy cycle till the age of 24 because my father was poor; Kejriwal, you need to have a better conscience.”

Kejriwal had lashed out at Tiwari over his comments that the Delhi CM’s dharna outside Rail Bhavan in 2014 was among reasons to junk the idea of granting statehood to Delhi. “Who are you (Tiwari) to give Delhi full statehood? Tumhare baap ki Dilli hai (Does Delhi belong to your father)?…,” he had said.

He said: “We went on building roads… we will now be building roads from Akshardham… to Baghpat, from Delhi to Mumbai… But AAP has stopped funds to the MCDs.”