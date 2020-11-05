Nadda draws a Trump parallel: ‘Modi handled Covid well’

J P Nadda at a rally in Darbhanga on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter @J P Nadda)

As counting of votes continues in the US, BJP president J P Nadda believes Donald Trump is witnessing a setback in key states because of poor handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has succeeded in “keeping the situation under control”.

“America mein kya aarop laga? Ki Donald Trump corona ko theek tarike se handle nahi kar saka..Yahi hai na aarop? (What was the charge against the US President? That he mishandled the pandemic. This is the charge, right?,” Nadda asked the crowd while addressing a rally at Darbhanga’s Qazi Ahmed Degree College ahead of the third phase of elections on November 7.

“But Modiji’s intervention at the right time has saved 130 crore people from coronavirus,” Nadda said, adding that when the first phase of the lockdown was announced in India, all samples had to be tested at one centre whereas now 15 lakh tests are happening every day.

#WATCH: Results of US elections are being declared and the allegation against Donald Trump is that he could not handle COVID-19 properly, but Modi ji saved the country with 130-crore population by taking timely decision: BJP President JP Nadda in Darbhanga#BiharElections pic.twitter.com/Rs67IHqHDL — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

The BJP president went on to compare the “development-oriented rule of the NDA” government in Bihar and the “destructive regime” of the RJD. “If you want development, you stay with Modi and Nitish Kumar. If you want destruction, you can be with the RJD,” the Nadda cautioned.

Taking aim at Rahul Gandhi, Nadda alleged that the Congress leader never realises when he starts opposing India’s national interest in his quest to criticise PM Modi.

He also alleged that the RJD spread anarchy in the state during its 15-year rule and it should apologise to the people of Bihar. “This is not an election just about voting for a candidate. It’s about the future of Bihar,” he said. “On one side, there are those who work for development and on the other, there are those who have left no stone unturned in taking Bihar towards destruction,” he added.

He also mocked RJD leader and Grand Alliance chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav’s promise of giving 10 lakh government jobs, saying he should first talk about the “25 lakh” people who were forced to migrate out of Bihar during his father Lalu Prasad’s regime.

The BJP chief also talked about ‘Atmanirbhar Bihar’, stressing on the importance of promoting local agricultural produce and the state’s Mithila paintings. “Eighty per cent of the country’s makhana comes from Bihar, and 90 per cent of that from the six districts of Mithilanchal. We will set up a factory here… Mithila will not ask for jobs after that, it will give jobs,” he said.

Finally, Nadda pointed out that it was PM Modi’s intervention following which there was daily hearing of the Ayodhya case and the Supreme Court gave its “unanimous decision” for constructing the Ram temple. He also added that it was Modi’s “will power” and Home Minister Amit Shah’s “tactics” that led to the abrogation of Article 370.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd