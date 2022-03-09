Domariyaganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Domariyaganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Domariyaganj Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Raghvendra Pratap Singh. The Domariyaganj seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

domariyaganj Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abdul Hannan Chaudhary Republican Bahujan Sena 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 69,00,000 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar Tewari BSP 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 6,54,55,305 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 35,25,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ Er. Qazi Imran Lateef AAP 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 14,00,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Irfan Ahmad Malik All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 2 10th Pass 49 Rs 21,97,677 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 11,61,462 ~ 11 Lacs+ Kanti INC 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 79,50,000 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pawan Kumar JD(U) 0 Graduate 53 Rs 1,13,03,380 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,50,173 ~ 7 Lacs+ Raghvendra Pratap Singh BJP 1 Graduate 55 Rs 12,46,15,934 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 6,17,479 ~ 6 Lacs+ Rajesh Kumar Agrahari IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Ugrh IND 0 5th Pass 41 Rs 60,70,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sailendra Kumar Bahujan Maha Party 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 3,45,200 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saiyada Khatoon SP 1 Post Graduate 48 Rs 3,86,20,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Shailendra Alias Raju Srivastav SHS 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 6,19,10,489 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 18,11,485 ~ 18 Lacs+ Shiv Kumar IND 0 Literate 37 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

domariyaganj Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Raghvendra Pratap Singh BJP 1 Graduate 50 Rs 5,88,93,920 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 4,55,515 ~ 4 Lacs+ Ashok Kumar Singh Peace Party 1 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 1,27,10,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 35,00,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ Ganesh Datt IND 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 29,66,161 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mangal Prasad Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Literate 41 Rs 44,000 ~ 44 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Bilas IND 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 13,40,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Kumar SP 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 2,12,99,899 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 17,64,008 ~ 17 Lacs+ Ram Vilas RPI(A) 0 Literate 37 Rs 1,35,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saiyada Khatoon BSP 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 1,88,68,594 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,94,590 ~ 12 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

domariyaganj Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kamal Yusuf Malik PECP 0 10th Pass 65 Rs 1,48,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,75,843 ~ 4 Lacs+ Abdul Hakim Qazi QED 0 Graduate 57 Rs 19,50,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Abdul Salam RLM 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 8,03,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Abhay Ram Pandey JKP 1 Post Graduate 57 Rs 64,80,700 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 1,15,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Asha Devi SSD 0 Literate 41 Rs 32,500 ~ 32 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Shekhar Mishra LJP 0 Graduate 28 Rs 6,95,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pitambar RVNP 0 Literate 60 Rs 51,000 ~ 51 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Prabhudin Alias Prabhudin Gaud NCP 0 Graduate 60 Rs 18,20,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raghvendra Pratap Singh BJP 0 Graduate 47 Rs 1,75,38,980 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,55,298 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ram Dhani IND 1 8th Pass 66 Rs 12,35,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Kumar SP 1 12th Pass 29 Rs 23,41,003 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 17,000 ~ 17 Thou+ Ram Ugrah IND 0 5th Pass 29 Rs 10,76,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sayyada Khatoon BSP 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 1,04,26,850 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,48,570 ~ 4 Lacs+ Sudhir Kumar INC 1 12th Pass 45 Rs 14,46,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 2,43,971 ~ 2 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

