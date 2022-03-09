Doiwala (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Doiwala (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Doiwala Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Trivendra Singh Rawat. The Doiwala seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

Doiwala ( Uttarakhand ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

doiwala Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Kumar Kaushik Right to Recall Party 0 Graduate 48 Rs 27,03,720 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Anurag Kukreti SP 0 Graduate 43 Rs 73,53,000 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brij Bhushan Gairola BJP 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 1,03,93,110 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gaurav (Ginni) INC 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 3,51,00,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Singh Negi IND 1 Post Graduate 53 Rs 2,79,14,366 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 19,80,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ Prateek Bahuguna Uttarakhand Parivartan Party 0 Graduate 32 Rs 5,98,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajkishore Singh Rawat Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (Democratic) 0 12th Pass 69 Rs 3,10,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raju Maurya (Ketan) AAP 0 Graduate 36 Rs 1,12,60,798 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 17,50,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Santosh Dixit IND 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 2,20,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Prasad Semwal UKD 8 Graduate 44 Rs 78,27,480 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 37,54,473 ~ 37 Lacs+ Tribirendra Singh Rawat (Trivendra) IND 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 23,05,715 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar BSP 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Doiwala candidate of from Trivendra Singh Rawat Uttarakhand. Doiwala Election Result 2017

doiwala Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Trivendra Singh Rawat BJP 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 1,15,83,826 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 11,59,238 ~ 11 Lacs+ A.hameed BSP 0 12th Pass 0 Rs 2,00,74,378 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 14,80,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Arun IND 0 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 12,89,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Balwendra Singh Negi Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (Democratic) 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 1,36,47,765 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,25,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Gajendra Singh Bhartiya Sarvodaya Party 0 8th Pass 63 Rs 37,00,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hira Singh Bisht INC 1 Post Graduate 76 Rs 1,44,52,995 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Prakash Chandra Tiwari IND 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 75,83,700 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Shikha Negi Rashtriya Adarsh Party 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 4,36,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Subhash Chandra Purohit UKD 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 57,89,000 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Dutt Petwal Hamari Janmanch Party 0 Post Graduate 69 Rs 52,22,768 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Usha Rani IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 10,40,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

