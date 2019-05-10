‘Do 100 squats if no TMC men involved in illegal mining’: Mamata Banerjee to Narendra Modi

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to do “100 squats holding his ears” if he failed to prove that her party candidates were coal mafia.

The Trinamool chief was responding to Modi’s allegation that leaders of her party were making money from illegal open cast coal mines, while labourers were not getting their wages. Banerjee said she will withdraw her party nominees from all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal if even one was found involved in such activity.

“If you (Modi) prove what you have claimed, then I will withdraw all my candidates from election. If you have lied, then you will have to do 100 squats holding your ears,” she said at a rally in Bankura, couple of hours after the PM addressed an election meeting in the same Lok Sabha constituency.

“People from the BJP are involved in illegal coal business. I have information in a pen drive and if I make it public, several secrets about cattle smuggling and coal mafia will tumble out of the closet,” she shot back. She claimed the pen drive contains information about a central minister and a BJP MP “dealing in cattle smuggling”.

Banerjee also clarified that she never said that she would slap the PM. “He is saying that I have said I will slap him. Arre, I spoke about the slap of democracy. Try to understand the language. Why should I slap you? I am not that kind of a person. What I understand is democracy. Slap of democracy means the mandate people will give by casting their votes,” the Trinamool chief said.

The TMC supremo had said on Tuesday, “Narendra Modi should get a tight slap of democracy.”

Meanwhile, Banerjee also warned Modi against speaking about her family. “Don’t talk about my family, I am alone and the people are my family,” she said.

Speaking in Bankura, Modi had said, “She (Banerjee) is not interested in the betterment of the state, but in that of her family, nephew and tolabaj (extortionists) of her party.” Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek is a sitting Lok Sabha MP and TMC candidate from Diamond Harbour seat.

Banerjee, without naming anyone, said the country is being run by Duryodhan and Dushshasan — the ignoble characters of epic ‘Mahabharata’.