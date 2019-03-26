DMK suspends Radha Ravi for sexist remarks against Nayanthara

DMK president M K Stalin has suspended actor and senior leader Radha Ravi from all party posts while strongly condemning his misogynistic remarks against South Indian actor Nayanthara.

In a speech at a promotional event for a movie, Ravi said that Nayanthara could not be compared to legends of Tamil cinema just because she has worked with Rajinikanth or such actors, and that she is someone who has still managed to survive in the industry despite facing all kinds of allegations in her career. “Nayanthara is someone who acts as Sita here and goes there to act as a ghost too. Earlier we used to search for actors like K R Vijaya (known for her character roles) to act as a goddess… But it has changed now. Anyone can do such roles these days… We can cast someone who is devotional or even someone who is ‘inviting’,” Ravi said amid laughter from the audience.

Director Vignesh Shivan, who is a close friend of Nayanthara, and actors Kamal Haasan, Taapsee Pannu and Vishal condemned the remarks after they were widely circulated on social media. In a tweet tagging Stalin and DMK leader Kanimozhi, Shivan demanded action against a “crass and sexist” Ravi.

Nayanthara, among the most popular Tamil actors and also called as Lady Super Star, is known for her popular films as well as those discussing social issues.

In a statement announcing Ravi’s suspension from all party posts, Stalin said the comments were unacceptable for the DMK and that Ravi was suspended for violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to it. “Party men’s public opinions should be in a dignified manner. Action will be taken against those who violate it,” Stalin said in a tweet.

Nayanthara also issued a statement in the evening, thanking the DMK and Stalin for taking action against Ravi. “At the outset, I would like to remind Radha Ravi and the likes of misogynists like him that they were also given birth by a woman. By demeaning the status of women and passing sexist remarks, these retarded men get a feeling of machismo. I feel terribly sorry for the way they treat women in an opinionated way and my empathy remains with all the women who live in the families of these ‘macho’ men… When actors like Radha Ravi fall out of business and become irrelevant, they tend to rely on cheap popularity tactics in order to grab some limelight,” she said, adding that women were asserting their due place in this era of meritocracy. In her statement, she also asked the Tamil actors’ association, Nadigar Sangam, whether an internal complaints committee would be set up as per the Supreme Court’s order and an internal inquiry be initiated as per Vishaka Guidelines. Follow more election news here.

Meanwhile, Ravi expressed regret for his remarks. “To Nayanthara and Vignesh, I express regret. Because it is a matter of anguish that it has affected them… they hail from my cinema industry,” he told Tamil TV channel Puthiya Thalaimurai. — With PTI inputs