DMK releases election manifesto ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

DMK chief MK Stalin on Friday released list of all 173 candidates in Chennai. (PTI)

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Saturday released its manifesto ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Party president M K Stalin, in a press conference, committed to provide LPG subsidies, education loans and reservation in the private sector, among other things. The manifesto also promised to take steps to seek an early report from the commission step up to probe the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

For women, DMK said it would extend maternity leave to 12 months. For children, he said they will be provided milk as part of their morning meals, and education loans would be waived for students below the age of 30.

Tamil Nadu votes in one phase on April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.