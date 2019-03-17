Toggle Menu
DMK releases list of candidates for LS polls: Kanimozhi, A Raja, Maran make the cut

Party president M K Stalin said Maran will contest from Central Chennai, A Raja from Nilgiris (SC) and T R Baalu from Sriperumbudur constituencies. Stalin's sister Kanimozhi will contest from Tuticorin constituency in southern Tamil Nadu.

A special court had on December 21, 2017 acquitted A Raja, Kanimozhi and others in the cases registered by the CBI and the ED in the 2G case.

Former Union ministers Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi were among the 20 candidates announced by the DMK on Sunday for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, PTI reported.

The party is going to field 13 new faces this time for the general elections, with former Union minister of state S Jagathrakshakan being fielded from Arakkonam. Click here for more election news

Raja and Kanimozhi, who were acquitted in December 2017 by a trial court in a 2G spectrum case, had last month opposed the ED’s appeal challenging their acquittal in Delhi High Court, saying the trial court has rightly held that “since there were no proceeds of crime, hence no case of money laundering could subsist”.

On Friday, DMK had stated that it would contest on 20 seats in Tamil Nadu and would give 19 seats to its allies, nine of which will go to the Congress. DMK’s 20 seats will include Chennai (North), Chennai (South), Chennai (Central), Tuticorin and Pollachi among others.

The Congress, which has been allotted the lion’s share of seats among the allies, will contest from nine seats in the state, including Sivaganga, Tiruchirappally and Arani. The grand old party would also contest the lone seat in Puducherry.

The IUML and The KMDK will field their nominees from Ramanathapuram and Namakkal, respectively, while the IJK has been allotted Perambalur, Stalin said.

