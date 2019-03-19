AIADMK, DMK election manifestos: Release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts, scrap NEET in TN

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Tuesday released their election manifestos in which both parties promised to release Rajiv Gandhi case convicts and demanded Tamil Nadu’s exemption from National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examinations.

Advertising

The AIADMK also promised Rs 1,500 per month to “needy families” under Amma National Poverty Eradication Initiative. Releasing the manifesto, AIADMK coordinator and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said the party would “vigorously pursue” the Amma National Poverty Eradication Initiative (ANPEI).

“Based on the experience already gained by the AIADMK government in this regard, a direct transfer of Rs 1,500 per month to the targeted population of the poor and the deprived (people below poverty line, destitute women, widows without income, differently-abled, landless agricultural labourers, rural and urban manual labourers, destitute senior citizens etc) should not be difficult to implement,” PTI quoted the party as saying.

On the other hand, the DMK assured to waive all education loans and ushering in quota in the private sector in Tamil Nadu. “The NEET for medical admissions will be scrapped,” DMK chief M K Stalin said while unveiling his party’s manifesto.

Stalin also announced that his party would bring back the old pension scheme for both the central and state government employees. Stalin also said his party would revert to the administered-price mechanism to regulate the prices of petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Other key features of the DMK manifesto also include doing away the direct cash transfer of subsidy for the LPG and bringing down the prices of cylinders. Read in Tamil

The manifesto was released two days after DMK announced its list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Click here for more election news

On Sunday, the party announced the names of 20 candidates including former Union ministers Dayanidhi Maran and A Raja, and Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi. Stalin said Maran will contest from Central Chennai, A Raja from Nilgiris (SC) and T R Baalu from Sriperumbudur constituencies. Stalin’s sister Kanimozhi will contest from Tuticorin constituency in southern Tamil Nadu.

The party also decided to field 13 new faces this time for the general elections.

On Friday, DMK had stated that it would contest on 20 seats in Tamil Nadu and would give 19 seats to its allies, nine of which will go to the Congress.

The Congress, which has been allotted the lion’s share of seats among the allies, will contest from Sivaganga, Tiruchirappally, Arani, among others. The grand old party will also contest the lone seat in Puducherry.

Tamil Nadu goes to polls in a single phase on April 18.