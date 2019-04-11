DM working as BJP agent, says Azam Khan, asks EC to ensure ‘fair election’

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and SP-BSP-RJD alliance candidate from Rampur, Mohammad Azam Khan, Wednesday wrote a letter to the Election Commission against the district magistrate (DM) for “working as a BJP agent”. In the letter, he demanded action against Rampur DM Aunjaneya Kumar Singh for a “free and fair election”.

Advertising

Seven cases have been lodged against Khan since April 2 on serious charges, including hate speech and causing enmity between communities. He has accused the DM of framing him in cases.

Khan, who is contesting Lok Sabha election for the first time, had filed his nomination paper on April 3. As many as 11 candidates, including former local MP and BJP candidate Jaya Prada, have filed nominations from the seat. She has been provided Y+ security cover by the state government.

Explained A feud that began over demolition of Urdu Gate The Friction between the Rampur District Magistrate and Azam Khan started after the district administration demolished the ‘Urdu Gate’ last month. The gate, which was built during the previous SP government, was razed because it caused “inconvenience” and was built without permission. The administration, later, reclaimed a PWD guesthouse which was encroached upon by Khan’s Jauhar University. District officials also handed back 22 rooms to Unani hospital. These rooms were forcibly taken over by Rampur Public School run by Khan’s Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust.

Six of the cases lodged against Azam are on the complaints of district administration officials engaged in election duty, while another is lodged on local Congress leader Faisal Khan Lala’s complaint.

“We have been sending letters to the EC demanding for DM Aunjaneya Kumar Singh’s removal from the district, but no cognizance has been taken. The fair election is not possible till Singh is posted in Rampur,” said Khan’s son and SP MLA from Swar in Rampur, Mohammad Abullah Azam Khan.

“The district Magistrate is harassing us by lodging criminal cases. This is being done to create an atmosphere in favour of the BJP candidate,” alleged Abdullah, who also wrote a letter to the EC against the DM on Tuesday.

Click here for more election news

Singh defended action against Azam Khan and said the cases were lodged “on the basis of evidence collected by officials who are keeping a watch and getting the speeches recorded of every election campaign meetings of the candidates”. Singh said Khan even threatened some officers on poll duty.

As many as four cases against Khan were lodged in last two days.

The fresh FIR against Khan was lodged on Wednesday for allegedly making objectionable comments against the district administration while addressing a public gathering at Tanda Hasmatpur area a day earlier. Three FIRs were lodged against Khan on Tuesday — one each at Milak, Shahzad Nagar and Shahabad police stations.

In another case lodged at Shahzad Nagar, Khan was accused of making objectionable remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others. In Shahabad, he was booked on charges of violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

In the case lodged at Milak police station, Khan has been named accused for issuing threats to government officials, seeking votes of a particular community on religious ground and abusing government officials for trying to create riot like situation. Police have booked him under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (1)-B (with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public).

On April 8, an FIR was lodged against Khan at Tanda police station for allegedly making objectionable remarks against PM Narendra Modi and Adityanath at Tanda on April 5. He was booked under IPC sections 153-A and 505 (1)-B.

On April 6, a case was lodged against him at Swar police station for allegedly taking out a road-show in the area on April 4 beyond stipulated time given by the district administration. The case is lodged on charges of violation of the model code.

on April 2, Congress’s Lala got an FIR lodged against Khan for alleged objectionable remarks against the district administration during a public meeting at the SP office on March 29.