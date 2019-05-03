DM is biased, Azam Khan complains to EC

Amid the ongoing tussle between senior Samajwadi Party leader and alliance candidate from Rampur, Azam Khan, and District Magistrate (DM) Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, Khan has written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) alleging that the DM and the superintendent of police (SP) were biased in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and demanded appointment of other officers to ensure fair counting of votes.

Khan claimed in his letter that “dishonesty in counting could not be stopped without removing these officers” and thus their charge should be given to other officers for at least one day. In the seven-page letter, Khan has also alleged that DM Aunjaneya Kumar Singh got around 18 cases lodged against him as part of a conspiracy while “mistakes” by star campaigners who came in support of the BJP candidate (Jaya Prada) were neglected.

Naming the DM and other officials in his team, Khan said in the letter that these officers were sent to Rampur to create an environment in favour of the BJP a few days before the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force. The letter narrated 18 other points on how the officials “tried to affect the election”.

“If the matter of such acts of these officers cannot be attended at your level, then it is serious and should be recommended to the CBI,” the letter said.

DM Aunjaneya Kumar Singh denied Khan’s allegations and said, “He is talking about faulty machines but just 2.83% of the machines were changed in Rampur, which is very less. He is saying that voters were threatened but then why did the voting percentage increase? We are doing our duty as per the ECI directives. All the allegations are baseless.”

Talking to The Indian Express, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) L Venkateshwarlu said the letter was probably sent directly to the Electional Commission of India and they do not have information on it. “If the ECI asks us to submit a report, we would do so,” he said adding, “We all know how counting takes place and there is no way a DM, SP or any other officer can affect it.”

Azam Khan was booked in 14 cases in April and majority of the FIRs were related to his remarks against district officials. The cases were mostly under IPC sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs).

The tussle between Azam and the DM started around two months ago with the demolition of ‘Urdu Gate’ constructed during the Samajwadi Party government when Khan was the urban development minister. The gate in Rampur city was demolished on grounds that it was causing public inconvenience and constructed without permission. The administration, the same day, also took possession of a PWD guest house and power sub-station that were brought within the premises of Azam’s Jauhar University. In the process, the administration demolished a part of the university’s boundary wall.

The DM also wrote a letter to the government seeking action against the officials responsible (of Jal Nigam’s C&DS unit, which constructed the gate) and demanded that the money used for its construction be paid by them.

The gate was constructed using around Rs 40 lakh in 2014-15. The Urdu Gate was constructed parallel to a flyover connecting Jauhar University to the city. Khan’s residence is at a distance of around 1 km from the gate.