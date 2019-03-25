Dissidence in Odisha BJP over entry of turncoats

The BJP’s induction of disgruntled BJD leaders who were denied tickets or had fallouts with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has triggered dissidence within the Odisha BJP unit.

On Sunday, state BJP vice-president Rajkishore Das quit the party, accusing Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan of “torture” and comparing him to Aurangzeb, “who killed his own brothers”. “Pradhan wants to murder state BJP leaders,” he said.

Kandhamal MP Pratyusha Rajeshwari Singh on Saturday joined the BJP, days after the BJD decided not to field her again.

Singh is the third BJD Parliamentarian to join the BJP after Baijayant Panda and Balabhadra Majhi.

An influential member of a Sangh Parivar affiliate in Odisha, who claims to mobilise votes for the BJP, told The Indian Express, “BJP needs to remain gunatmak (qualitative) and committed to values, not sankhyatmak (quantitative).”

Some BJP members in coastal and western Odisha said they are disappointed to see the party accommodate “opportunists” and not “believers”. “By their own statements (to the press), these former BJD people did not join us because they believe in Hindutva ideology or Ram Mandir or BJP’s position on Article 370. They considered all parties and negotiated the best deals for themselves,” said a senior party member, referring to Panda, Majhi and Singh.

“These ex-BJD politicians have joined us to protect their political relevance or business empire,” he said.