Dissent in EC shows fear of PM Modi, Amit Shah finally weakening: P Chidambaram

The Election Commission (EC)’s unanimous decision to give a clean chit to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in four cases of an alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) suggests that the fear of the Prime Minister-BJP chief duo is finally weakening, former Union minister P Chidambaram said Saturday.

Advertising

Taking to Twitter, the senior Congress leader said, “With one member of the EC finding fault with Modi-Shah speeches and dissenting from the other two, the Election Commission is finally showing some signs of life!”

Chidambaram’s remarks came a day after the poll watchdog cleared PM Modi and Shah in four complaints of an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), of which at least one decision was not unanimous.

“Closer to May 6, 12 and 19, the Election Commission may actually reprimand Mr Modi and Mr Shah. That means the fear of Modi-Shah is finally weakening,” added Chidambaram.

Advertising

The former finance minister also hoped that the media ‘shed the fear of Modi-Shah and assert their independence’.

The disagreement in the poll panel was on Shah’s speech in Nagpur on April 9 when he likened Wayanad, the second seat from where Congress president Rahul Gandhi is contesting, to Pakistan. The Commission’s decision favouring Shah, was taken by a 2-1 majority, The Indian Express has learnt.

On Friday, The Indian Express had reported that the decisions to let Modi off the hook for his “minority-majority” speech at Wardha on April 1 and his appeal to first-time voters by invoking the Balakot air strikes in Latur on April 9 were also not unanimous.