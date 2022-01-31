Disquiet over jobs and prices, but free ration, ‘law & order’ weigh in for Yogi

THERE IS disquiet among youth over the absence of new jobs, palpable disappointment over the gap between what the BJP government promised five years ago and what it delivered, discontent over rising fuel and cooking gas prices, and anxiety over how and when will the economic tide turn.

Yet, there’s evidence from the ground that the coin does not seem to have flipped entirely from discontent to anger against the Yogi Adityanath government in UP.

Of course, the ruling party’s charged poll campaign, with lines such as “fark saaf hai (the difference is clear)” and “soch imandar kaam damdar (honest thought, hard work)”, and its very vocal supporters shout down every doubting commoner on the street. But what appears to be working for the BJP is a sense of relief over the “improved law and order situation”, free ration distribution during the pandemic, the vaccination programme — and an underlying refrain that only a few spell out but many acknowledge, in private: “Yogiji has shown them their place.” No marks for guessing who the “them” are.

And yet, there is no escaping that resentment over jobs lost in the pandemic, disappointment among backward communities and anger over the government’s handling of farm protests make the UP elections an intense fight on the ground. For the BJP, its biggest trump card, as always since 2014, remains Prime Minister Narendra Modi who commands popularity, even reverence, among voters.

As Rajendra Sharma, from Mant constituency in Mathura district, puts it: “Ladai hain. Yeh gathbandhan hai Sapa-Lok Dal. BJP aur unmein takkar hai poora UP mein (There is a fight… a strong face-off between BJP and the SP-RLD alliance).”

Simmering resentment

Mathura, which witnessed vocal mobilisation against the farm laws, is considered a BJP bastion, particularly the area in and around Vrindavan. But this time, from the sweet shop owner at the entrance of Bankey Bihari Mandir to the young tour guides waiting at the main road for pilgrims, all of them have only woes to share.

“In the last four years, not a single job has been offered by the government for the youth — be it in Railways, Defence or any other sector. I have been filling forms, but nothing has come,” says Rishi, a tour guide and self-styled supporter of BJP from Paltauni village in Mathura. The 25-year-old who has completed Class 12 says he did not get the Rs 500 promised for unemployed youth every month but adds that he has cleared the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment exam conducted by the Railways, which triggered widespread protests last week by those who missed out.

Amit Sharma and Umesh Kumar Upadhyay, who also work as guides in Vrindavan, spoke of unhappiness over lack of jobs and rising prices. For Narendra Kumar, another guide, the stray cattle menace, which has become a poll issue, is an added complaint. “The cows and oxen have become a headache for the farmers. A farmer with 10 bighas has to spend at least Rs 15,000 for putting up lights to keep them away,” he said.

Mohit Kumar, a supporter of the BJP’s main rival SP, argues that his party’s government led by Akhilesh Yadav had offered more jobs during its term between 2012-2017. “Now, many of us have lost two years due to coronavirus. There is no sign of jobs under this regime,” he said. Mohit and his friend Anoop Kumar are not impressed by the BJP’s “digital push” to help youths find jobs. “Our state has more villages and rural areas than urban centres. How is it going to help them?” he asked.

While BJP’s publicity campaign boasts of world-class roads and highways, Rishi says even the existing roads have not been maintained properly. “The 5 km between two villages in my area has at least 400 pits,” he said.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advantage BJP

In Mathura, BJP’s candidate Srikant Sharma is the state’s power minister, and the improved power situation appears to be the one factor working in his favour amid the deep discontent over lack of jobs and good roads. Here, the party is banking on the image of Adityanath and Modi standing together, hopes of an upper-caste consolidation and the buzz about the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Says Upadhyay, the tour guide: “We hope things will improve and we will stay with the BJP.” Upadhyay and fellow guide Amit Sharma believe that “only a double engine government with Modi at the Centre and Yogi in the state can bring development”.

Yogeswar Mittal, a shopkeeper on Mendu road in Hathras, agrees but admits that the five-year Adityanath regime has not made much of a difference to his life or his area. “Cooking gas is exorbitantly expensive. The price of every essential item has gone up. I am not even able to sell a small plot. I have to mobilise money to buy a place on my own because the road around is in a bad shape,” says Mittal, who has rented a showroom to run his grocery shop.

He is also upset that the party did not accept any of the 32 names submitted by the local unit and “imported” Anjula Mahor from Agra as its candidate. “But I cannot vote against BJP. Our community supports the party. I am helpless,” says Mittal, smiling sheepishly.

In Mathura, supporters like Amit Sharma have a justification for the price rise. “Your income has gone up. Those who were getting Rs 1,000 are getting Rs 6,000 now,” he says.

The free ration, launched to alleviate the Covid lockdown distress, seems to be the most significant factor in favour of the BJP government. Its distribution by the state and the fact that its delivery is in bags with the PM’s image as well has worked as a “double-engine” in ways more than one.

Several voters across the two districts, even some who won’t vote for the BJP, make it a point to mention the free rations. “In fact, one can say Covid has saved the Yogi government. While free ration wooed the rural population, the vaccination programme is being appreciated in the urban centres,” says Anoop, the SP supporter in Mant.

The “improved law and order” is another factor that has satisfied voters. A large number of them, especially from the forward castes, hailed the “kanoon vyavastha” under Adityanath. “Earlier, higher-caste girls could not step out… if there was any incident of them being teased, we could not even go to the police station. But it’s not the situation now,” says Satyenpal Singh, a farmer in Hathras.

Ram Singh Yadav, a state transport bus driver, is frustrated with the BJP, despite shifting his political loyalty from the SP in 2017 and 2019. He is “frustrated at the way the state treats its transport employees, who worked overtime during Covid”. “I will not only vote against the BJP but will see that it’s defeated,” says Yadav, standing near his two-wheeler on Mendu road.

And yet, he unhesitatingly agrees with Mittal. “One thing this BJP government did effectively. They taught the minorities a lesson. One has to admit that law and order has improved,” he says.

Rishab Saraswat, who runs a sweet shop on a narrow lane leading to the Bankey Bihari Mandir, insists there is disillusionment among the youth and the core support base of BJP.

“But what saves BJP candidates is the community votes… the Mathura constituency is extremely caste-ridden and that certainly helps the BJP. Also, the youth seem to be influenced by the high-dosage social media campaign of the BJP’s IT cell. As for Srikant Sharma (the BJP candidate in Mathura), the party and its leaders will rescue him,” says Saraswat.

But that assurance comes with a rider. Hindus form over 80 per cent of the population here but the Jats, an influential community, are upset with the government and could swing towards SP-RLD. Mathura votes in the first phase on February 10, and Hathras on February 14.