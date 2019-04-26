Disqualify Alpesh Thakor as MLA, Congress writes to Gujarat Assembly Secy

The Congress on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the state Assembly Secretary D M Patel seeking disqualification of disgruntled MLA Alpesh Thakor for “indiscipline”.

Alpesh, who had quit the party on April 10, just in the middle of the Lok Sabha elections, had campaigned for an Independent candidate in Banaskantha, Swarupji Thakor, where the Congress had also fielded its nominee.

Alpesh, who was party’s secretary and Bihar co-in-charge, had alleged that he had been “betrayed by the leadership” and hence, he left the party and quit from all the posts, barring his membership of the Assembly.

Two Congress MLAs — Ashwin Kotwal, who is also the chief whip of the party in the state Assembly, and Baldev Thakor who represents Kalol — in their letter to the Assembly secretary, said that Alpesh was elected on the party’s ticket and as he resigned from the party’s primary membership, he ceases to be a Congressman. “Hence, he should be disqualified from the membership of the Assembly as well, and a bypoll be held for his Radhanpur seat,” their memorandum read.

Kotwal said they have also submitted the resignation letter that Alpesh gave to the party on April 10, besides clippings of newspapers and TV channel footage containing his statements. “Ideally, Alpesh should have quit as an MLA as well after resigning from the primary membership of the party like Unjha MLA Ashaben Patel, and should have contested the bypoll if he wanted to continue as an MLA. But, his reluctance to quit as an MLA indicates that he lacks the support base to win again,” Kotwal said.

“The Assembly secretary will place the demand before the Speaker who will then decide in the matter,” he added.

Alpesh had joined the party before the 2017 Assembly polls.

The Congress, however, has not sought disqualification of its two other MLAs — Dhaval Zala (Bayad) and Bharat Thakor (Becharaji) — who had quit the party with Alpesh.