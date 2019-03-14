Disqualification of Bhagabhai Barad: Congress MLAs protest outside Speaker’s office in Gujarat

Congress MLAs on Wednesday protested outside the chamber of Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi for disqualifying Bhagabhai Barad, who represented Talala constituency, after his conviction in an illegal mining case.

The MLAs protested under the leadership of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Paresh Dhanani who later submitted a memorandum to the Speaker, demanding that the disqualification of Barad be revoked and the latter be reinstated as an MLA. The Congress also demanded that the bypoll to the Talala constituency, which is scheduled to be held on April 23, be suspended till the matter is settled by the appropriate court.

Dhanani said that Barad’s disqualification from the Assembly was against the prevailing legal provisions and guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and therefore it was required to be rolled back. He also alleged that the order was passed in haste under the pressure of the ruling BJP and without even giving Barad an opportunity to present his case.

Speaking with mediapersons, Dhanani said, “We demand revocation of the order (disqualification) and cancellation of the bypoll of the Talala constituency till the matter is finally decided (by appropriate court).”

Barad, who had won from Talala in the 2017 Assembly elections, was disqualified by Trivedi on March 5, four days after a magisterial court sentenced him to two years and nine months of rigorous imprisonment in the mining case. The magisterial court had found him guilty of mining 2,83,525 metric tonnes of limestone worth Rs 2.83 crore after illegally mining the mineral from gauchar (pastoral land) of Sutrapada town in Gir Somnath district. The court had granted him bail the same day to allow him to appeal against the verdict.

The conviction was, however, stayed by a sessions court. The state BJP government had on Monday moved the Gujarat High Court, challenging the order of the sessions court. On Monday itself, Barad had challenged in the High Court his disqualification from the Assembly and the Election Commission’s decision to order bypoll for the Talala seat, by questioning the “haste” with which the government acted to disqualify him.