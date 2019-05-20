Punjab: Disenchantment, lack of enthusiasm affect polling

Disenchantment with the current political system and lack of enthusiasm among voters affected polling in Punjab as many did not turn up to cast their vote, a fact corroborated by the turnout, recorded to be 59.51 per cent at 7pm. In 2014, the state had recorded 70.89 per cent voting.

In a deviation from the past, when voters, especially in rural areas, would turn up enthusiastically to exercise their franchise, it was a rather lukewarm response to the election. A number of polling booths were without queues and the electors did not have to wait for their turn to exercise their franchise.

Daljit Singh Warraich, a resident of Nizamewala village in Samana Assembly segment of Patiala said, “Jidda pehlan c oddan di gall nahi hun. (This time it is not the same that way it used to be earlier) People are voting but it is slow”.

A Congress councillor in Patiala (rural) segment, requesting anonymity, said the response was lukewarm. “I am trying since morning to get as many people out as possible but voters have not responded. Many did not come out of their houses,” he said, adding it was a worrying trend for political parties.

At Dhablan village in Samana, one of the polling booths did not have a single voter when The Indian Express team reached there. A little while later, Jasmer Kaur, (65) arrived with her son and daughter-in-law.

“These people were not coming to vote. I brought them forcibly. Assi sab dukhi han ehna to. Kisse ne kuch nahi karna. (We are all disenchanted with political leaders. Nobody will do anything),” Jasmer said as her son Talwinder Singh and his wife Rashpal Kaur nodded in agreement.

A few kilometers away from Dhablan, a few middle aged men were engaged in discussions outside the polling booth at Channo village near Bhawanigarh that fall under Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. “Next time elections will be online. Nobody will come to campaign in the field. They are being asked so many questions. Lokan ne eh vadan nahi dene pindan vich. Ikk gall hor hai, har party apna manifesto soch samajh ke banayegi. Vaade poore karne painge. (People will not let the leaders enter the villages. One more thing, these people will now make their manifestos carefully. They know they will have to fulfill the promises),” said Gurvinder Singh, a resident of Channo village.

He lamented that Congress promised debt waiver but gave a few thousand rupees and relationship of farmers with commission agents got spoiled. “Je Sidhu nu agge kar denge tan Congress bach jayegi. vaise usdi Bathinda waali speech sochi samjhi hai. Usnu upron ishara hai (Congress can save itself only if they bring Navjot Singh Sidhu at the forefront. Otherwise, his Bathinda speech looks like a well thought out move. He seems to have a go ahead from the top),” said Maninderpal Singh Ginni, another resident of Channo.

Jagtar Singh, a resident of Kalajhar village in Sangrur, seated among village residents in the common place, said he did not vote. “Leaders saare ikatthe ne. Assi lad lad ke dekh leya. Assi ki laina (Leaders are all mixed up. We have fought for them. What is in it for us?),” he asked.

Hazara Singh, a resident of Chaudhary Majra in Patiala’s Nabha, who was a part of the group, agreed with him. “Je maharani (Preneet Kaur) te Harsimrat Kaur Badal jitt gayian tan vote-tantar hai nahi. Je vote-tantar hai tan oh haarangiyan (If there is democracy then both Preneet Kaur and Harsimrat Kaur Badal would lose),” he said, adding that he will be going with his wife and college-goer daughter to vote for NOTA. “Mera naam likho. main NOTA karunga”.

As these villages were discussing their disenchantment, Niranjan Singh, an 87 year old of Kalajhar village had an advise for them, “Vote pai. manmarzi naal vote pao. Kharaab na karo. (Go ahead and vote. Don’t waste your franchise).”