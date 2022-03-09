Dirba (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Dirba (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Dirba (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by AAP candidate Harpal Singh. The Dirba (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

dirba (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Harpal Singh AAP 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 66,17,000 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajaib Singh INC 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 39,15,911 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 1,23,813 ~ 1 Lacs+ Bikar Singh IND 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 1,26,36,492 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 14,00,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Darshan Singh Sidhu IND 1 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 1,58,84,210 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 29,79,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ Ghamand Singh CPI(ML)(L) 0 Illiterate 55 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Gulzar Singh SAD 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 1,15,55,846 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Harwinder Singh BSP 1 10th Pass 34 Rs 7,16,350 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagtar Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 1,06,30,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mandeep Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Illiterate 29 Rs 61,200 ~ 61 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Dirba Sc candidate of from Balvir Singh Punjab. Dirba (sc) Election Result 2012

dirba (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Balvir Singh SAD 0 5th Pass 54 Rs 1,14,42,387 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,39,882 ~ 9 Lacs+ Ajaib Singh INC 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 37,35,150 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bant Singh BSP 0 5th Pass 45 Rs 56,000 ~ 56 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhola Singh IND 0 Not Given 49 Rs 9,66,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dalip Singh IND 0 Not Given 51 Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gobind Singh Chajli CPI(ML)(L) 0 5th Pass 35 Rs 29,000 ~ 29 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurdeep Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 2 Post Graduate 39 Rs 7,46,130 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pala Singh BSP(A) 0 Literate 42 Rs 46,000 ~ 46 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Singh IND 0 5th Pass 52 Rs 33,20,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Ran Singh Mehlan PPOP 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 53,02,843 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surjit Singh IND 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 4,60,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

