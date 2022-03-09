scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Dirba (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

By: Election Desk | Dirba (sc) |
March 9, 2022 8:24:05 pm
Dirba (sc) Election Result, Dirba (sc) Election Result 2022, Dirba (sc) Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Dirba (sc) Election Results 2022

Dirba (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Dirba (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by AAP candidate Harpal Singh. The Dirba (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Dirba Sc ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

dirba (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Ajaib Singh Ratolan INC 0 10th Pass 66 Rs 20,20,064 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Amanpreet Singh Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party 0 5th Pass 33 Rs 46,57,150 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 10,40,000 ~ 10 Lacs+
Avtar Singh Namberdar IND 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 73,51,000 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Bikar Singh Lok Insaaf Party 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 5,95,700 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Gobind Singh Chhajli CPI(ML)(L) 0 Illiterate 48 Rs 81,500 ~ 81 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Gulzar Singh Moonak SAD 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 2,63,43,997 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+
Gurmeet Singh IND 0 5th Pass 50 Rs 10,50,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Harpal Singh Cheema AAP 1 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 1,16,07,794 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 36,72,318 ~ 36 Lacs+
Lal Singh IND 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 36,45,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Malvinder Singh Sanyukt Sangharsh Party 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 1,90,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mandeep Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 26,500 ~ 26 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Ran Singh Mehlan IND 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 59,13,000 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Soma Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 5,24,972 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Dirba Sc candidate of from Harpal Singh Punjab.

Dirba (sc) Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Harpal Singh
AAP

dirba (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Harpal Singh AAP 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 66,17,000 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ajaib Singh INC 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 39,15,911 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 1,23,813 ~ 1 Lacs+
Bikar Singh IND 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 1,26,36,492 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 14,00,000 ~ 14 Lacs+
Darshan Singh Sidhu IND 1 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 1,58,84,210 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 29,79,000 ~ 29 Lacs+
Ghamand Singh CPI(ML)(L) 0 Illiterate 55 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Gulzar Singh SAD 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 1,15,55,846 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Harwinder Singh BSP 1 10th Pass 34 Rs 7,16,350 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jagtar Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 1,06,30,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Mandeep Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Illiterate 29 Rs 61,200 ~ 61 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Dirba Sc candidate of from Balvir Singh Punjab.

Dirba (sc) Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Balvir Singh
SAD

dirba (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Balvir Singh SAD 0 5th Pass 54 Rs 1,14,42,387 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,39,882 ~ 9 Lacs+
Ajaib Singh INC 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 37,35,150 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Bant Singh BSP 0 5th Pass 45 Rs 56,000 ~ 56 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Bhola Singh IND 0 Not Given 49 Rs 9,66,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dalip Singh IND 0 Not Given 51 Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Gobind Singh Chajli CPI(ML)(L) 0 5th Pass 35 Rs 29,000 ~ 29 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Gurdeep Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 2 Post Graduate 39 Rs 7,46,130 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Pala Singh BSP(A) 0 Literate 42 Rs 46,000 ~ 46 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Singh IND 0 5th Pass 52 Rs 33,20,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+
Ran Singh Mehlan PPOP 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 53,02,843 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Surjit Singh IND 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 4,60,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Dirba (sc) Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Dirba (sc) Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Dirba (sc) Assembly is also given here.

