Diphu (st) Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Winner, Vote Share and Party-wise Trends

Diphu Assembly Election Result 2026: Live counting and results updates.

Diphu (st) Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Diphu (st) Assembly constituency went to polls on 09 Apr 2026. This time, key candidates contesting from the Diphu (st) seat include Biresh Difoesa, J. I Kathar, and Niso Terangpi from major parties like AAP, IND, and BJP.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – Bharatiya Janta Party Bidya Sing Engleng, Indian National Congress Sum Ronghang, Independent Jones Ingti Kathar and others. In the last Diphu (st) Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janta Party party’s Bidya Sing Engleng won by a margin of 40,528 votes. The Indian National Congress’s Sum Ronghang was the runner up securing 36,504 votes.

The total electorate in this constituency is approximately 1,89,726, including male and female voters across urban and rural segments. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on vote counting, party-wise trends, and final results for the Diphu (st) seat. Diphu (st) Election Results 2026 LIVE Vote Counting Track live vote counting and real-time updates for the Diphu (st) assembly seat. Get round-wise updates, leading candidates, and party-wise performance. Diphu (st) (Assam) Assembly Election 2026 Candidates List Check here the Diphu (st) constituency candidates complete information related to party, property and family background. diphu CANDIDATE LIST 2026 Candidate name Party/ Alliance Assets/Liabilities Biresh Difoesa Rs 39,40,012 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 56 10th Pass J. I Kathar Rs 5,68,48,192 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 2 75 Post Graduate Niso Terangpi / Cases Age Education 0 46 Graduate Rabindra Rongpi Rs 52,55,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 59 Graduate Rajen Timung S/O Lt. Kangbura Timung Rs 22,90,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 45 10th Pass Rajen Timung S/O Lt. Sarthe Timung / Cases Age Education 0 46 10th Pass View More Diphu (st) Last 3 Years Election Results, Winner, Runner-up Check here which party’s candidate won and who lost in the last assembly elections in Diphu (st). Story continues below this ad diphu RESULTS IN PAST ELECTIONS Year Winning Candidate Party 2011 Bidya Sing Engleng 2016 Sum Ronghang 2021 Bidya Sing Engleng Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Constituency-Wise Check here the Live Results of Assam Election all constituencies and Find out here which party’s candidate was ahead and who was behind. Read more Live Updates May 4, 2026 12:52 AM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: BJP projected to win in Assam in exit polls Across agencies, the BJP and its allies are projected to dominate, while the Congress-led alliance trails significantly. Smaller players, including All India United Democratic Front, are expected to remain in single digits. Read full analysis here May 4, 2026 12:18 AM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: How, where to check Assam election results live updates Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 will be declared on May 4. Here’s how and where to check live vote counting updates online. May 4, 2026 12:00 AM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Exit Poll Snapshot Axis My India: NDA 88-100 | Congress+ 24-36 Matrize: NDA 85-95 | Congress+ 25-32 JVC: NDA 88-101 | Congress+ 23-33 People’s Pulse: NDA 68-72 | Congress+ 22-26 Kamakhya Analytics: NDA 85-95 | Congress+ 26-39 Poll Diary: NDA 86-101 | Congress+ 15-26 People’s Insight: NDA 88-96 | Congress+ 30-34 May 3, 2026 10:15 PM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Exit polls project BJP to likely retain power, Himanta govt ahead Most exit polls for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 project a clear return of the BJP-led government under Himanta Biswa Sarma, with forecasts consistently giving the NDA a comfortable majority in the 126-seat Assembly. May 3, 2026 09:00 PM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Assam’s too clocked record voter turnout Assam registered its highest voter turnout on April 9, with the Election Commission (EC) placing it at 85.91%. The turnout is 1.24 percentage points higher than the previous record of 84.67% in the 2016 election, when the BJP first came to power after 15 years of Congress governments. Of the state’s 126 constituencies, 18 registered a voter turnout above 90%. May 3, 2026 08:01 PM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Full list of major parties contesting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), United People’s Party Liberal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), others, are among the key parties contesting the polls. May 3, 2026 06:59 PM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Full list of major parties contesting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), United People’s Party Liberal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), others, are among the key parties contesting the polls.

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