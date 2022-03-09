Dina Nagar (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Dina Nagar (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Dina Nagar (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Aruna Chaudhary. The Dina Nagar (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

dina nagar (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Aruna Chaudhary INC 0 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 7,79,67,790 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamaljeet Chawla BSP 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 1,96,59,104 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,90,939 ~ 8 Lacs+ Kulwant Singh IND 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 1,04,05,165 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Renu Kashyap BJP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 82,73,186 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shamsher Singh AAP 2 Graduate 59 Rs 3,02,93,590 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 13,22,477 ~ 13 Lacs+

dina nagar (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Aruna Chaudhary INC 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 5,16,62,751 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 4,07,698 ~ 4 Lacs+ Bishan Dass BJP 0 Post Graduate 69 Rs 9,22,33,120 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 13,49,274 ~ 13 Lacs+ Joginder Singh AAP 0 Others 58 Rs 1,15,46,360 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Kashmir Chand IND 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 38,48,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar BSP 0 8th Pass 63 Rs 12,28,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Raj Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 7,51,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ Rajinder Kumar Hindustan Utthan Party 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 7,77,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Sarwan Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 22,30,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subash Chander CPI 0 5th Pass 46 Rs 7,50,614 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

