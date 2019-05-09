‘Dilli ki ladki’ Priyanka’s jibe at PM Modi: Like a school student, blames others

“Modi ji Dilli aaye 5 saal pehle, mein Dilli me paida hui hoon, 47 saal se maine Dilli ki gali gali dekhi hai. Pahari Kalan se Majnu ka Tila, Mehrauli se lekar Safdarjung, saari galiyon mein ghoom aayi, Dilli walon ke dil ki baat main batati hun.” On her first road show in the capital Wednesday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, sitting cross-legged on a tempo traveller, sought to drive home her identity as a true blue Delhiite.

Accompanied by Congress candidate from North East Delhi Sheila Dikshit, Gandhi smiled her way through the narrow lanes of Brahmpuri as locals came in droves to catch a glimpse on a sweltering afternoon.

“Aapko kya pata Dilli ke dil mein kya hai. Dilliwale aapki fizool ki baaton se bore ho chuki hain. Ek Dilli ki ladki aapko khuli chunauti de rahi hai. Fight the last two phases on the basis of GST, demonetisation, women’s safety and those false promises you had made in the last polls,” she said.

The constituency, witnessing a contest between Dikshit, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari and AAP’s Dilip Pandey, has a sizeable number of Muslim voters who the Congress hopes to sway in its favour.

Calling Modi a “school student”, she said: “Jab bhi inse jawab maango, ye bolte hain ki Nehru ji ne mera parcha le liya aur chupa diya, ya fir kehte hain ki main kya karun Indira ji ne kagaz ki kashti bana di aur paani me duba di. These are his excuses for failing to answer the public on work done in the last five years. He has only shown negative politics to you.”

On Monday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi held a public meeting at Sadar Bazaar, and is scheduled to address another meeting in Geeta Colony Thursday.

“Modi government has broken the backbone of traders, asked people to show their nationalism by standing in queues during demonetisation. Aap log toh khade ho gaye apni desh bhakti dikhaane, par koi kaala dhan iss desh me aaya? Ek rupaiya nahin aaya,” Priyanka said.

“He talks about nationalism, but what about safety of youth? Isn’t it nationalism? He promised employment to two crore youth every year, has anyone been employed yet? He hasn’t done anything to protect our farmers and my sisters, especially in this city. And he calls himself a nationalist? He only believes in advertising during poll season,” she said.

Ending her show outside Yamuna Vihar DTC bus depot, she requested voters not to vote for caste-based politics.

Her second road show, in support of Congress South Delhi candidate Vijender Singh, was held in Dakshinpuri’s Virat Cinema. Guddi (37), a homemaker from Tigri, had come with several other women: “I have come just to see her. She alone can lead the country.” Hema Azad (18), a first-time voter, came with her mother and cousin. “I have great hope from her,” she said.