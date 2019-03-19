Digvijaya Singh: Will accept Kamal Nath’s challenge if seat is chosen by Rahul Gandhi

TWO DAYS after Chief Minister Kamal Nath advised Digvijaya Singh to contest from one of the tougher seats in Madhya Pradesh, the Rajya Sabha member on Monday said he was ready to accept the challenge, as long as the seat was chosen by “my leader Rahul Gandhi.’’

“To accept challenges is a habit with me. I won from Raghogarh despite the Janata Party wave in 1977,’’ Singh tweeted on Monday, while thanking Nath for considering him competent enough to contest from a seat where the Congress is weak. Click for more election news

On a query on the possibility of Singh contesting the elections, Nath told reporters in Chhindwara Saturday that he had requested Singh to choose a seat where the Congress has not won for three decades or more. Bhopal, Indore and Vidisha are among the toughest seats for Congress.

Nath added that it was up to the former CM to contest from the seat of his choice but the challenge was seen as an attempt to put Singh in his place.

Congress insiders have accused Singh of trying to interfere in the government’s actions.