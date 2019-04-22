Digvijaya Singh asks if people got Rs 15 lakh in accounts, youth replies with surgical strike jibe

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, while addressing a public rally in Bhopal, asked the crowd if they got Rs 15 lakh in their respective accounts, as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To answer his question, a youth walked up to the stage and replied by saying, “Modi ji carried out surgical strikes and killed terrorists.”

But before the youth could say anything more, he was taken off the stage by Singh’s supporters.

Singh, while addressing a crowd, said, “Kiske khaate mein Rs 15 lakh aa gaye, vo haath utha de. Tumhare khaate mein aa gaye? Aa jao. Aa jao, idhar aa jao. Hum tumhara hardik abhinandan karenge ki tumhaare khaate mein Rs 15 lakh aa gaye.” (Who-so-ever have got Rs 15 lakh in their account, raise your hands. You got Rs 15 lakh in your account? Come here. We will give you a hearty welcome.)

While the youth was coming on the stage, Singh asked, “tere khaate mein Modi ji ne Rs 15 lakh bhijwa diye?” (Has Modi ji transferred Rs 15 lakh in your account?)

The youth, who came on the stage, said, “Surgical strike karke Modi ji ne aatankwaadiyon ko maara.” (By carrying out surgical strikes, Modi ji killed terrorists.)

He was saying “what else is needed?” when other members present on the stage took him off the stage.

Till then, Digvijaya Singh was in a smiling mood, but his smile suddenly turned into anger and arrogance as he asked, “Tere khaate mein Rs 15 lakh aaye ki nahi aaye? Surgical strike.. Kya baat karte ho?” (Did you get Rs 15 lakh in your account or not. Surgical strike.. what are you talking.)

Singh continued after the episode and asked the same youth if he got any job, as promised.