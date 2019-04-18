Digvijaya spread idea of Hindu terror, Sadhvi Pragya ‘right challenger’ for him: Ram Madhav

A day after BJP announced that key accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, would contest on a party ticket from Bhopal, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Thursday justified the move. Madhav said she was the “right challenger” for Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who he accused of ‘propagating dubious and mischievous idea of Hindu terror’.

“She is probably right challenger for a person like Digvijaya Singh who is largely responsible for propagating dubious and mischievous idea of Hindu terror in this country. He needed a proper challenger,” Madhav was quoted as saying by ANI.

The national secretary of the BJP said that the decision to field Thakur was taken by party’s Madhya Pradesh unit.

Madhav added that accusations about ‘saffron terror’ and ‘Hindu terror’ were a creation of Congress-led UPA government.

“No such thing existed or exists now. Some people were wrongfully put in jail. Nobody can question us on the constitutional validity of putting up a candidate who has just allegations against her,” Madhav was quoted as saying.

Thakur is facing trial for her alleged role in the blast that left six dead and 101 injured. She is currently out on bail. Thakur has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for conspiring and abetting a terror act and also faces charges ranging from murder to criminal conspiracy.

Thakur’s candidature was announced hours after she formally joined the BJP on Wednesday. Party sources had told The Indian Express that she was promised the party ticket a day earlier. The BJP, sources said, turned to her after it failed to persuade former Chief Ministers Uma Bharati and Shivraj Singh Chouhan to contest from Bhopal, considered a safe party seat.