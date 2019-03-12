Differences have been resolved, 200 per cent confident of winning: Dhananjay Bhimrao Mahadik

Advertising

One of the four MPs to be elected on an NCP ticket in 2014 general elections, Dhananjay Mahadik’s candidature from Kolhapur faced opposition from a strong section of the party and the Congress this year, requiring NCP chief Sharad Pawar to step in. In an interview with The Indian Express, the sugar baron, known for his ‘closeness’ to the BJP —Mahadik’s cousin Amal is a BJP MLA from Kolhapur, and sister-in-law Shoumika is incumbent Kolhapur Zilla Parishad president – opens up about the ‘controversies’ over candidature. Excerpts:

There was strong opposition to your candidature from the NCP, including MLA Hasan Mushrif. Congress MLC from Kolhapur, Satej Patil, had also openly declared that he will not work for you. How confident are you of winning the seat this time?

I am 200 per cent confident of winning. While there was opposition from the NCP, but differences have been resolved now. Together, as a party, we are going to ensure Kolhapur Lok Sabha seat remains with the NCP. As for Satej Patil, I have to say that to my surprise he is openly working for Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Mandlik. (As per BJP-Sena seat-sharing formula, Sena candidate will contest from Kolhapur). However, with (Sharad) Pawar saheb and (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi resolving to work together, I hope he (Patil) will toe the official party line and work for the coalition candidate in the days to come.

The Mahadik family has presence across party lines. You are with the NCP, while your cousin Amal and his wife Shoumika are with the BJP. How do you account for this?

Within six months of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, my cousin decided to join BJP and won the seat. Amal had defeated Satej Patil, a root cause of the bad blood between the two leaders. Shoumika had decided to contest for the presidentship of Kolhapur Zilla Parishad and had won.

It was their decision to join the BJP and I am not a person to dictate my opinion on anyone. My uncle, Mahadevrao Mahadik, is a respected leader in the region. Cutting across party lines, people are with us as the family has always worked for the people.

Do you think it will affect your chances when members of the same family will seek votes for different parties?

Why should the decision of my cousin affect my chances? People will judge me based on my performance as an MP. I am confident of wining based on my work. I have already completed my first round of the constituency and the response from voters is positive.

Since the last five years, the air was thick with the news that you would be joining the BJP. What do you think had fuelled the rumours?

Let me clarify that there was not a single grain of truth in those rumours. (Sharad) Pawar saheb has given me a very important position in the party, so why should I leave the party? I was one of the four candidates in Maharashtra who had withstood the Modi wave of 2014 and that speaks a lot about my potential as a candidate.

What is your poll pitch when you go before the voters this time?

It is my work which I showcase. For the Kolhapur region, I have managed to resolve a lot of long-pending issues, be it those related to railway station, airport, BSNL towers or infrastructure-related projects. In the last five years, I have won the Sansad Ratna (Gem of Parliament) award thrice and that speaks for the dedication I have had for the constituency. I am sure voters will repose their faith in me again.

Will Swabhimani Paksha leader Raju Shetti support you?

The Swabhimani Paksha is a member of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and Shetti has a very strong presence in my constituency. Of course he will support my candidature.