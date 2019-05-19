Difference in expenditure bills: Poll panel issues notice to Pawan Bansal, Avinash Singh Sharma

Election commission, on Saturday, found differences of Rs 16 lakh between bills submitted by Avinash Singh Sharma, candidate of Chandigarh Ki Awaaz, and total expenditure on election campaigning till May 14. Similarly, the commission also detected differences of around Rs 23.59 lakh between total expenditure bills submitted by Congress candidate, Pawan Kumar Bansal, and the expenditure maintained by the commission.

Advertising

Avinash Singh Sharma and Pawan Kumar Bansal were served notices for submitting all pending bills and for not disclosing exact expenses made on campaigns.

The commission’s record stated that Bansal submitted bills of Rs 15.96 lakh but the commission assessed in its shadow register that Bansal spent Rs 39.56 lakh on campaigning till May 14. Avinash Singh Sharma submitted bills of around Rs 3.46 lakh but his total expenditure totaled to Rs 19.29 lakh.

The commission has detected differences of Rs 6 lakh between expenditure bills submitted by incumbent MP and BJP candidate, Kirron Kher, and expenses maintained by the commission itself. Kher submitted bills of total Rs 18,31,995 with Election Commission, which accessed its shadow register and pointed out that Kher spent Rs 24,11,536 in campaigning.

Click here for more election news

A senior officer said, “Kher has agreed on the differences and accepted that she will submit remaining bills with the commission shortly. So, there was no point in serving her a notice. Pawan Kumar Bansal and Avinash Singh Sharma will shortly file their replies. Election Commission of India has fixed Rs 54 lakh expenditure money to be spent by all candidates in seven Union Territories (Uts), except of Delhi, where the limit was fixed at Rs 70 lakh.”