Didn’t return calls as I don’t want to share stage with Modi: Mamata Banerjee

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday, saying she did not return his calls to discuss the damages made by cyclone Fani as she does not want to share dais with him during the elections.

Addressing a rally at Gopib-allavpur in Jhargram, Banerjee also said that she does not consider Modi as PM anymore and accused him of indulging in politics over cyclone relief.

“Expiry Prime Minister is indulging in politics before elections. If you did not come here for a political election rally, I would have gone (to meet you). I do not consider you the PM anymore. I will talk to the new Prime Minister,” Banerjee said.

The comments from the CM came hours after the PM accused her of indulging in politics over cyclone relief and not taking his calls.

“The recent cyclone had a potential to cause great damage. I stationed myself at Kharagpur as the path of the cyclone was supposed to pass through Gopiballavpur, Jhargram, Nadia and then to Bangladesh. I oversaw the disaster preparedness of all departments concerned and encouraged the people to stay safe. I come to these areas five or six times a year to see the progress of our development programmes,” she said.

“Whenever required, I go to the interior areas to see the damage done by natural calamities. But what does the ‘expiry prime minister’ do? He had called earlier when I was not in Kolkata. I was in Kharagpur and could not speak to him,” Banerjee said.

“He was supposed to address a rally at Jhargram earlier. Instead, he comes today (Monday), lands at Kalaikunda and wants to hold a meeting on cyclone damage. Why should we attend? He is coming for campaigning and he wants to hold an official meeting, and then say that he had called but the state did not respond. Please be informed that during election, I will not share any platform with him,” the Chief Minister said.

“We do not need to beg from you. I will provide from my state funds. How can you ignore the Chief Minister and ask the chief secretary to sit in a meeting. How dare you do that? This is a federal structure,” she further said.

Wishing PM Modi’s fabled 56-inch chest doubles to 112 inches as she wants everybody to be in good health, Mamata said, “He has a good figure, I want it to get better; I will be happy if 56-inch becomes 112-inch. I want everybody to be in good health.”

The fiery TMC supremo also said that ‘Jai Shri Ram’ is the BJP’s slogan and it is trying to force everybody to chant it.

“Does Ramchandra become BJP’s poll agent when election comes,” she asked.

A video had appeared in the social media that shows Banerjee stopping her car at a place in West Midnapore district and chasing some persons who chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as her carcade was passing the area.