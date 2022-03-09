Didihat (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Didihat (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Didihat Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Vishan Singh. The Didihat seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

didihat Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil Singh IND 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 15,66,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Diwan Singh Mehta AAP 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 33,27,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 3,72,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Govind Singh UKD 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 14,83,637 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Kishan Bhandari IND 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 5,10,36,810 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 2,10,74,607 ~ 2 Crore+ Pradeep Singh Pal INC 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 1,54,03,316 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 26,31,599 ~ 26 Lacs+ Surendra Singh Gurung SP 1 10th Pass 70 Rs 1,07,07,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vishan Singh BJP 2 Post Graduate 71 Rs 2,62,68,231 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 91,197 ~ 91 Thou+

Assembly election 2017 won by Didihat candidate of from Vishan Singh Uttarakhand. Didihat Election Result 2017

didihat Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vishan Singh BJP 1 Post Graduate 66 Rs 78,69,547 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bikrant Panday IND 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 1,25,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Har Govind BSP 0 Graduate 50 Rs 13,73,500 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 19,20,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ Kashi Singh UKD 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 75,00,500 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Kishan Singh Bhandari IND 4 Others 48 Rs 2,12,35,200 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 66,79,000 ~ 66 Lacs+ Pradeep Singh Pal INC 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 1,39,14,621 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,92,404 ~ 1 Lacs+

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

Assembly election 2012 won by Didihat candidate of from Bishan Singh Chuphal Uttarakhand. Didihat Election Result 2012

didihat Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bishan Singh Chuphal BJP 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 1,01,08,111 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Diwan Singh NCP 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 3,41,600 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Jagdish Chand IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 1,60,549 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagjiwan Kanyal BSP 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 24,81,250 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Krishnanand UPP 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 5,06,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Moti Ram Sagar UtRM 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 4,03,130 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 2,55,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Rewati Joshi INC 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 72,21,358 ~ 72 Lacs+ / Rs 30,00,000 ~ 30 Lacs+

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

