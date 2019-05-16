Didi behind attack on Shah roadshow, spreading terror: PM Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that she “orchestrated an attack on Amit Shah’s roadshow on Tuesday”, and claimed that BJP will get more than 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Narendra Modi spoke at two public meetings in Taki, under Bashirhat Lok Sabha seat, and in Diamond Harbour.

At Basirhat, he said, “The country has seen pictures of Kolkata yesterday (Tuesday). Today the matter is on the lips of everyone. The BJP’s rise in Bengal has made Didi so frustrated that she is stooping to such a level…. Two days ago, Mamata Banerjee announced that she will take revenge. An attack was orchestrated on Amit Shah’s roadshow in Kolkata. The attack was meant to spread terror.”

He said, “This democracy gave you respect and made you the Chief Minister, but your hunger for staying in power is making you strangle democracy in Bengal. You are making a mistake by thinking that the people are your servants. When people want answers, you start abusing them and resort to violence. Modi is not scared of your threats and abuses because 130 crore people are with me. You have destroyed the tradition of Bengali bhadralok (gentleman).”

Modi also took a dig at Banerjee over the arrest of BJP youth wing leader from Howrah, Priyanka Sharma, for posting a meme on the Chief Minister on social media. “Four-five years ago, a Bengal’s daughter asked questions to Didi on a television show, over which she got so angry and left the show after saying wrong things to the girl. She did the same to another daughter of Bengal. Her anger was so much that she put the girl in jail. Just for a picture. Didi has brought Bengal to Emergency days. Even Netaji’s grandson (Chandra Bose, Netaji’s grandnephew and BJP candidate from South Kolkata) was not spared by TMC goons,” Modi said.

“This is Bengal, Didi. If people can put you in the sky, they can also bring you down to the ground. Those daughters of Bengal whom you put to jail will teach you a lesson,” he said.

“Didi, you are an artist and a painter. Your paintings sell for crores. I appeal to you to make a painting of me, the dirtiest and a bad painting. After May 23, when I become the Prime minister again, come to my home and gift that to me. I will accept it smilingly and keep it with me for lifetime. I will not lodge an FIR against you,” Modi said.

“With the blessings of the people of Bengal, BJP will form the government with numbers on its own. BJP singlehandedly will cross the majority mark and get over 300 seats. If BJP alone gets 300, NDA will get more,” he said.