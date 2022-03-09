scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Didarganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Didarganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Didarganj assembly constituency election results. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

Election Desk | Didarganj
March 9, 2022 8:20:09 pm
Didarganj Election Results 2022

Didarganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Didarganj Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BSP candidate Sukhdev Rajbhar. The Didarganj seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Didarganj ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

didarganj Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Awadhesh Kumar Singh INC 0 Graduate 52 Rs 10,51,35,186 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 61,03,143 ~ 61 Lacs+
Gulab IND 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 45,72,282 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Huzaifa Amir Rashtriya Ulama Council 10 Graduate 25 Rs 2,80,125 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jalaluddin IND 1 Literate 62 Rs 17,32,165 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 2,600 ~ 2 Thou+
Jitendra Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 10,67,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kamalkant SP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 4,16,97,663 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+
Krishnamurari BJP 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 3,07,44,292 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 51,41,678 ~ 51 Lacs+
Lalman Yadav Sanatan Sanskriti Raksha Dal 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 90,100 ~ 90 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Mahendra Prasad Bind Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 44,69,219 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 7,70,000 ~ 7 Lacs+
Mohammad Nadeen Khan IND 0 Graduate 45 Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rashmi Vishwakarma AAP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 94,630 ~ 94 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Vipendra IND 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 1,50,52,236 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Zaved All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 21,10,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Didarganj candidate of from Sukhdev Rajbhar Uttar Pradesh.

Didarganj Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Sukhdev Rajbhar
BSP

didarganj Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Sukhdev Rajbhar BSP 0 Graduate Professional 74 Rs 2,11,04,514 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Adil Shaikh SP 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 2,15,28,120 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Archana IND 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 1,13,79,436 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Jashwant Mahakranti Dal 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 46,50,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jitendra Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 2,37,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Krishna Kant Yadav AIFB 0 Graduate 35 Rs 7,43,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 19,200 ~ 19 Thou+
Krishna Murari BJP 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 2,49,24,985 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 48,35,275 ~ 48 Lacs+
Narendra Lok Dal 0 Literate 49 Rs 1,15,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Singh RLD 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 4,45,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ranvijay Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 0 Graduate 54 Rs 13,09,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rizvan Bhartiya Sarvodaya Party 1 Literate 32 Rs 1,98,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shivbachan IND 0 Graduate 58 Rs 22,26,393 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sukhnayan Jan Shakti Ekta Party 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 12,65,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Didarganj candidate of from Adil Shekh Uttar Pradesh.

Didarganj Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Adil Shekh
SP

didarganj Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Adil Shekh SP 2 10th Pass 36 Rs 1,46,78,205 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Arvind RLM 0 Graduate 44 Rs 7,94,600 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Bhupendra RUC 22 Graduate 39 Rs 1,06,65,611 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 16,99,416 ~ 16 Lacs+
Kamlesh LJP 0 Literate 28 Rs 63,000 ~ 63 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Kunj Bihari Yadav RSBP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 42,68,000 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Lalta Chauhan JPS 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 19,00,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Mohd. Athar INC 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 21,45,270 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Pherai IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sukh Dev BSP 0 Graduate Professional 69 Rs 1,07,00,217 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Sunder BJP 1 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 4,87,162 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Suresh IND 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 30,15,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sushila SBSP 0 Literate 42 Rs 1,73,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Didarganj Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Didarganj Assembly is also given here..

