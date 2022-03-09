Didarganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Didarganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Didarganj Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BSP candidate Sukhdev Rajbhar. The Didarganj seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Didarganj candidate of from Adil Shekh Uttar Pradesh. Didarganj Election Result 2012

didarganj Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Adil Shekh SP 2 10th Pass 36 Rs 1,46,78,205 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind RLM 0 Graduate 44 Rs 7,94,600 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhupendra RUC 22 Graduate 39 Rs 1,06,65,611 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 16,99,416 ~ 16 Lacs+ Kamlesh LJP 0 Literate 28 Rs 63,000 ~ 63 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kunj Bihari Yadav RSBP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 42,68,000 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lalta Chauhan JPS 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 19,00,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Mohd. Athar INC 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 21,45,270 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pherai IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukh Dev BSP 0 Graduate Professional 69 Rs 1,07,00,217 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunder BJP 1 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 4,87,162 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh IND 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 30,15,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushila SBSP 0 Literate 42 Rs 1,73,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

